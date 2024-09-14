Mamata Banerjee's surprise visit to Kolkata doctors' protest site: 'Resume work, I won't take action'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday made a surprise visit outside the Swasthya Bhawan where junior doctors have been protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor of RG Kar Medical College and urged them to return to work. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the protest site.(X)

“I have spent sleepless nights as you have been protesting on the road amid rain. I assure you that I will study your demands, take action if someone is found guilty,” Mamata Banerjee told the protesting doctors. Follow LIVE updates here.

Banerjee also said that she has to come to meet them as their 'Didi' and not as chief minister.

“I understand the purpose of your protest. I was also a students leader. I will give you justice. Seniors (doctors) won't be able to work without your assistance, I urge you to resume work. I assure you that no action will be take against you,” Banerjee said.

However, the agitating doctors said that they are not ready to compromise on their demands until discussions are held.

Kolkata doctors' protest



The protest by medics outside the state health department headquarters in Salt Lake entered its fifth day on Saturday.

They have been demanding justice for the medic raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, even as incessant rain lashed the city. They have even defied the deadline set by the Supreme Court for the protestors to resume work by 5pm on September 10.

The junior doctors who have been protesting since August 9 evening are demanding the suspension of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, Health Secretary NS Nigam, Director of Health Services, and Director of Medical Education for "failing" in their duties in the context of the RG Kar incident.

They have also sought adequate safety and security measures for all women health professionals in the state.

Last week, junior doctors, even after reaching the gates of the state secretariat Nabanna, refused to hold talks with the state government as their demand for live streaming of the meeting to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse was unmet.