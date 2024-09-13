Kolkata rape-murder: Striking medics write to President, PM seeking intervention

The protesting junior doctors in West Bengal have sent letters to the President and Prime Minister of India seeking their intervention in the RG Kar rape and murder case even as the West Bengal government announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the family members of people who died allegedly as a result of the doctors’ strike. Protestors take cover during rains as junior doctors continued their 'cease work' and sit-in demonstration against the RG Kar Hospital incident for the third consecutive day, outside Swasthya Bhavan in Kolkata on Friday. (PTI)

“Your intervention in these trying times will act as a beacon of light to us all, showing us the way ahead out of the darkness that surrounds us,” the junior doctors wrote in their letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

Copies of the letter were also sent to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union health minister JP Nadda.

The letter not only mentioned about the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 10 but also a mob attack on the hospital on August 15.

“The head of the institute in question along with the state police and certain state government officials had allegedly mishandled the entire forensic and legal proceedings, with little regard for either the sanctity of the crime scene that was mobbed by several persons, or for the victim’s parents, coercing them into submission to fit a narrative that suited their interests,” the letter said.

It also alleged that police remained as mute spectators on August 15 when a mob ransacked the hospital even as doctors ran to find shelter.

President Murmu had earlier voiced her deep dismay and horror in her first public remarks regarding the brutal rape and murder.

A few thousand junior doctors have ceased work since August 9 demanding justice for the RG Kar victim. They have even defied the deadline set by the Supreme Court for the protestors to resume work by 5pm on September 10.

A few hundred junior doctors have been holding a sit-in near the Swasthya Bhavan, headquarters of the state health department, since August 10 with five demands, which include justice for the victim, removal and suspension of some of the top health officials and resignation of the Kolkata police commissioner among others. Talks between the Mamata Banerjee and the striking medics have failed to take off.

Meanwhile, the state government alleged that at least 29 people have died in the state as they didn’t get proper medical treatment due to the strike that has beee going on for a month now.

“It is sad and unfortunate that we have lost 29 precious lives due to disruption in health services because of long drawn cease work by junior doctors. In order to extend a helping hand to the bereaved families, State Government announces a token financial relief of ₹2 lakh to family members of each deceased person,” chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.

“When Covid hit or when people die of dengue, the chief minister tries to downplay the death toll. Now she is increasing the death toll,” Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition and BJP legislator, told the media.

“We have told repeatedly that there are 93,000 registered doctors. Only 7,500 are junior doctors. What kind of health infrastructure has the state government developed which collapses if only junior doctors go on strike?” a protesting doctor told the media.

The ruling-Trinamool Congress on Friday released an audio claiming that a conspiracy was being hatched to attack the striking junior doctors so that the TMC-government could be maligned. The Bidhannagar police have already started a probe.

“It is a dangerous conspiracy to malign the chief minister, TMC and the government. A conspiracy has been hatched since last night to attack the protesting doctors so that the situation may become more complex. We are alerting everyone. Who will take the blame if anything is laced with food that is coming in the form of donations at the protest site? The junior doctors are being misled by some people to gain political mileage. Police have started an investigation. Outsiders shouldn’t be allowed,” Kunal Ghosh, TMC leader said.

Help has been pouring in from citizens from across Kolkata and its surrounding areas since the first day. Every day people come to the protest site to donate food and water.

“This is a people’s protest. No one is an outsider here. Our fight is apolitical. We don’t want to comment on the statements made by a political leader. Whatever we have to say we have taken it up with the government through official means,” a protesting doctor told media persons.

The BJP, which has already extended its support to the protesting doctors, lashed out at the TMC.

“The junior doctors have proved their mettle. They have shown how strong their backbone is and that it can’t be broken. They are protesting even after the court’s deadline. These threat-tactics won’t give any results and won’t be able to bend these doctors,” said Adhikari.