Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Doctors write to PM Modi, President Murmu as protest continues
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Amid protests against the West Bengal government, the The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front has written a four-page letter requesting the intervention of prime minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu seeking justice for the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital....Read More
The letter was also addressed to Union health minister JP Nadda and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
“We humbly place the issues before your esteemed excellency, as the head of state, so that our unfortunate colleague who has been the victim of the most despicable crime shall receive justice, and so that we, the healthcare professionals under the West Bengal Health department, may be able to discharge our duties to the public without fear and apprehension,” said the letter.
Junior doctors' have been protesting outside the state health ministry, Swasthya Bhavan, for four days, asking for the resignation of the state health minister, chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata police chief Vineet Goyal.
The protests have continued in defiance of a Supreme Court order which asked all doctors to resume work to avoid any adverse action against them. Talks between the agitating doctors and the government have reached an impasse after the latter refused the doctors' demand for a live broadcast of their discussion.
Latest Developments
- A local court has turned down the CBI's request to conduct a narcotics test on the prime accused in the case, Sanjay Roy. He was questioned again recently by the CBI, who believe he is the lone suspect. The agency has also conducted a polygraph test on him.
- The BJP and Left parties in West Bengal have also been conducting protests in the state, asking chief minister Mamata Banerjee to resign due to mishandling the case. The victim's parents have also alleged that the chief minister offered them a bribe to cover up their daughter's death.
- CM Mamata Banerjee has denied all claims by the victim's parents and the opposition, stating that this was a conspiracy hatched against her and she is committed to bringing justice to the victim.
- It has been more than a month since the horrific case of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata occurred.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: The West Bengal government has announced ₹2 lakh in financial relief for the families of those who died, allegedly due to the junior doctors' strike over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor.
In a post on X, chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the disruption of health services had claimed 29 lives.
