‘Stone pelters of today, terrorists of tomorrow’: Army’s message to J&K moms

In a chilling note of caution to parents, especially mothers of youth in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian army has stated that 83% of all youth who start with throwing stones for Rs 500 end up picking the gun and therefore needed to be stopped.

This statistic, presented in a joint press conference of security forces operating in the militancy hit state of Jammu and Kashmir also adds to the political debate calling for leniency to stone throwers in the valley.

15 Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Dhillon went on to provide even more chilling statistics for the parents of “the misguided youth” to consider; “Majority of all youth taking up guns are eliminated within the first year of operation,” he said. He encouraged the “boys who had gone astray” to lay down arms and return to mainstream since according to him, “the shelf-life of a terrorist who picks up a weapon was very short.”

“7 per cent of militants who pick up guns are eliminated in the very first week, 9 per cent are killed in the first month, 36 per cent in the first 6 months and 64 per cent in first one year.” Lieutenant General Dhillon said.

