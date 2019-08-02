Leave Valley, says J&K govt to Amarnath pilgrims, tourists amid terror threat

india

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:21 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday asked Amarnath Yatris and tourists in Kashmir to “immediately” curtail their stay and leave the valley. The advisory, issued by the state’s home department, cited intelligence inputs about terror threats.

“Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible,” the Jammu and Kashmir government order said.

The home department’s came minutes after top army and police officers spoke about intelligence inputs that terrorists in the state had been ordered to carry out bomb blasts targeting Amarnath Yatris.

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Corps Commander of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, said the threat of improvised explosive devices in the Valley is “more pronounced” but is being tackled effectively by security forces by conducting regular searches.

Lt Gen Dhillon told a joint briefing that security forces had been carrying out intensive searches along the yatra route for the last three days after confirmed intelligence reports about terrorist plans to disrupt the pilgrimage.

During these searches along the route, security forces had seized a mine with Pakistan Ordnance factory stamp and an American sniper rifle M-24. Both, security forces believe, reached Kashmir via Pakistan.

He said searches were still going on in Shopian where an attempt to attack security forces was made on Thursday night.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 16:04 IST