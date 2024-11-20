Tamil Nadu: Teacher rejects marriage proposal, hacked to death by man in school staffroom in Thanjavur

A 26-year-old teacher was allegedly hacked to death by a man over personal differences in the staff room of a government school in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district on Wednesday. Anbil Mahesh, Tamil Nadu's School Education Minister, has condemned the incident (Representational Image)

Also Read: Madras HC orders CBI probe into Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

According to the Thanjavur Police, 30-year-old Madhan had love interest for Ramani. His family expressed an interest in arranging the marriage, but she declined.

Madhan repeatedly stabbed the teacher in full view of her colleagues at the school’s staff room, officials told PTI.



Thanjavur's deputy inspector general (DIG) Ziaul Haque said that the attack took place in the staff room which was accessible as the gate was open and no watchman was present.

“This morning, an unfortunate incident occurred. The inspector concerned near the site responded swiftly, apprehending the accused within 30 minutes. Preliminary findings indicate that both individuals were from the same area and were acquainted,” Haque was quoted by ANI as saying.

Also Read: Women beat security guard in Tamil Nadu over parking dispute



Tamil Nadu's school education minister Anbil Mahesh visited the spot and directed the district collector to arrange counselling for the students who witnessed the tragic incident, to help them cope with the trauma.



The teacher was rushed to the government hospital here, but was declared brought dead by the doctors, PTI reported.





“It is a huge loss for our teacher community. The main person involved in this incident has been arrested. The Chief Minister has asked me to immediately go to the spot, so I will reach the spot by 5 pm,” Tamil Nadu school education minister Anbil Mahesh told ANI.

AIADMK, BJP slam Stalin government

Opposition parties AIADMK and BJP criticised the DMK government over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu.



Taking to his social media handle X, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami posted, “It is shocking to know teacher Ramani hacked to death at Thanjavur. Condolences to her family. Law and Order under DMK government is in very had shape as government teachers, government doctors and other government staff are not safe even in their working premises. DMK should focus more on law and order in the state.”



(With PTI, ANI inputs)