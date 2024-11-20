Menu Explore
Tamil Nadu: Madras HC orders CBI probe into Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 20, 2024 11:46 AM IST

A Madras high court bench of justices D Krishnakumar and PB Balaji handed over the probe to CBI on a batch of Opposition AIADMK, BJP and PMK’s pleas

The Madras high court on Tuesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into one of the worst hooch tragedies in Tamil Nadu that claimed 68 lives in Kallakurichi on June 19. The Tamil Nadu Police have been investigating the incident and arrested over a dozen accused.

The Tamil Nadu Police have been investigating the incident and arrested over a dozen accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and PB Balaji handed over the probe to CBI on a batch of Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)’s pleas. The Opposition has accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Tamil Nadu government of corruption which led to the production of spurious liquor.

In July, chief minister MK Stalin announced 10 lakh compensation each to the families of those killed in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. He said his government would take care of the education and hostel expenses of children who lost parents in the tragedy. Stalin said 5 lakh would be deposited into the accounts of the children who lost both parents.

