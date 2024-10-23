Wild act of violence: Women beat security guard in Tamil Nadu over parking dispute

An incident of physical altercations and verbal abuse between a group of tourists and a security guard led to the arrest of three people. In an unfortunate incident which occurred in Tamil Nadu town Mamallapuram, a 49-year-old guard was beaten by two men and two women after he refused to let them park their car in a no-parking zone. The image shows a group of tourists, including two women, beating a security guard over a parking dispute. (X/@SIVARAMAN74)

Footage of the incident shows a security guard, Ezhumalai, stopping a family from taking their car in a no-parking zone. At first, they engage in a verbal argument. However, in a few moments, the people inside the car, reportedly a group of tourists, get down to confront Ezhumalai.

Instantly after disembarking from the vehicle, one woman starts slapping Ezhumalai. She is soon joined by three other people - one woman and two men. They mercilessly slap and beat him. At one point, they snatch Ezhumalai's stick and thrash him. Eventually, a few onlookers rescue him after hearing his cries.

According to the Hindu, Ezhumalai lodged a complaint against the tourists, and three were arrested.

Journalist R Sivaraman shared the video on X with a caption that reads, “Women tourists beat a private security personnel near Five Rathas , Mamallapuram when he asked them not to take their car to no parking area. Hope Mamallapuram police will act on seeing this.” He further tagged the official X pages of Tamil Nadu Police and Chengalpattu District Police.

(Note: The video contains scenes of violence. Viewer discretion is advised)

The video went viral with several likes and views. It further prompted people to post varied reactions.

Social media’s remarks:

“The whole family seems to be in serious mental health condition and needs immediate rehab and the first lady who started beating the guy needs shock treatment, jail then shock treatment alternatively. Others should be jailed after rehab. This is highly unacceptable. What nonsense are we witnessing? Hope the police act swiftly,” posted an outraged X user. Another added, “They should be behind bars! Whatever be the issue they have absolutely no right to manhandle the security guy!”

A third commented, “The whole family seems to have anger issues… need rehab.” A fourth wrote, “Though fault is on both sides, physical exchanges should have been averted by the passengers (seems to be educated). Also, the one who took the video didn't even attempt to stop the physical abuse.”

According to the outlet, two suspects are identified as 41-year-old S Prabhu Inbadass and 29-year-old K Keerthana of Mudichur. The third suspect, 38-year-old Shanmuga Priya, hails from Maraimalai Nagar. Her husband is absconding.