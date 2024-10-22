Mannat guard scolds autowalla as convoy enters Shah Rukh Khan's home: ‘Dikhta nahi hai kya?’

A security guard stationed outside Shah Rukh Khan’s palatial Mumbai home Mannat was seen scolding an autorickshaw driver who tried to cut across the actor’s convoy. The footage has sparked a debate on social media about the high-handedness of celebrity staff vs the unruly behaviour of Mumbai autowallahs. Mannat security guard was filmed directing traffic as convoy entered SRK's home(X/@ShivrattanDhil1)

X user Rattan Dhillon posted the footage on the microblogging platform with a critical comment for the security guard. The video shows Shah Rukh Khan’s convoy, including his famous Rolls Royce, entering Mannat. The security guard was filmed gesturing to someone off camera, asking them to wait. “Oye, dikhta nahi hai kya? (Hey, can’t you see?)” he asked.

After the convoy entered Mannat, two autorickshaws were seen crossing the road.

“Take a look at the attitude of that watchman for SRK. Who does he think he is, stopping people from crossing the road for an SRK car?” Dhillon asked. He requested Shah Rukh Khan to look into the behaviour of his staff.

Take a look at the post below:

However, not everyone who saw the video agreed with Dhillon’s take. Some X users pointed out that the autorickshaw driver was trying to cut across the convoy.

“Sir, agree the attitude is wrong, however he is scolding an auto guy who was trying to cut through straight while cars were taking a left turn. Nothing wrong in scolding that particular auto guy as this happens with us, common people too,” Chetan Sabnis opined.

“Mumbai rickshawala doesn't care for others, they are the boss on the roads here!” another X user said. “This is not attitude but basic traffic management. Any society guard on active duty would do so,” said a third person.

However, many viewers objected to the guard’s attitude. “It’s not just SRKs car but every bodyguard/watchman who is at the duty of a celebrity/industrialist/politician behaves as if his boss owns the road,” said Dinesh Joshi.

“He is doing exactly what he is hired for.. every VIP in India gets similar or better treatment,” another agreed.