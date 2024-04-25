 Viral video: Pakistani woman tries to run over traffic police at Islamabad toll plaza | Trending - Hindustan Times
Viral video: Pakistani woman tries to run over traffic police at Islamabad toll plaza

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 25, 2024 01:06 PM IST

The incident of a woman trying to run over a traffic cop at Islamabad toll plaza occurred a few months ago. She was recently detained.

A video showing a horrific incident of a Pakistani woman trying to run over a traffic police was shared on social media. The viral video captures the woman fleeing the scene after hitting the cop with her car. She was detained three months after the hit-and-run incident.

The image shows a woman in conversation with traffic cops. She tried to run over one of them. (Screengrab)
The image shows a woman in conversation with traffic cops. She tried to run over one of them. (Screengrab)

X user Rubab Hayat shared the video with a caption in Urdu, which, when translated to English, reads, “The influential woman rammed the traffic warden for stopping and issuing her a challan for overspeeding.”

The video opens to show a woman in a car engaged in an argument with a traffic cop. Another policeman stands in front of her vehicle, presumably to stop her from leaving the toll plaza. The woman accuses the cops of using abusive language, which one of them denies. This continues for some time before things escalate and take a scary turn. The woman suddenly hits the cop in front of her car and flees the scene.

Take a look at the scary video here:

Since being shared, the video has collected over 66,000 views. It has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did X users say about this viral video of the Pakistani woman?

“Some people are an epitome of arrogance; these individuals can’t ever be groomed by all the education, elitism and the unlimited riches they have,” wrote an X user.

“She should be booked in the attempted murder of a policeman,” urged another.

“Shameless citizen,” expressed a third.

“What an entitled woman. Hope they caught her and took her to jail!” commented a fourth.

According to Dawn, an FIR against the woman was registered with the Naseerabad police station. Motorway police complained against her on the charges of negligent driving, attempted murder, and obstructing a policeman to perform his duty.

A special team headed by SSP Operations retired Lt Hafiz Kamran Asghar was formed by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa to apprehend the woman. The officials stated, “No one would be allowed to take the law into their hands”.

