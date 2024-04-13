Traffic cop dragged 100 metres on car bonnet in Gurugram, driver held

A 28-year-old Gurugram traffic police constable was hit and dragged by a car for 100 metres, suffering injuries, on Friday evening at the Sector 4/7 roundabout after he signalled the driver to halt for an inspection and the driver refused to comply, police officers said on Saturday. Other police officers at the scene chased down the vehicle, rescued the constable, and arrested the car driver, they added. Police officers said that the suspect was identified as Amit Kumar, of Sonipat’s Barauna village. (Representational image)

According to police officers, the incident took place at 6pm on Friday when constable Ajay Pal spotted a Honda Civic with tinted windows that was going towards Sector 9.

Pal said he signalled the driver to halt and park on the roadside but instead, the driver tried to run him over. “I raised the alarm but was dragged on the car’s bonnet for 100 metres. Due to congestion on the road, the driver finally stopped his car and other traffic police and passersby caught hold of the driver,” he said, adding that he suffered injuries in his knees and arms. Pal was admitted to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Based on Pal’s complaint, a case was registered against the car driver at the New Colony police station on Friday under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police officers said that the suspect was identified as Amit Kumar, of Sonipat’s Barauna village. “The suspect was let off on bail after he joined the investigation and traffic police have issued a challan to him. Further probe is underway,” said Avtar Singh, station house officer of the New Colony police station.