TB Radhakrishnan takes oath as first Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

Justice Thottathil Bhaskaran Nair Radhakrishnan was on Tuesday sworn in as the first Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, which came into existence on New Year’s day more than four and a half years after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Justice Radhakrishnan was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh ESL Narasimhan at a simple ceremony in Raj Bhavan at 8.30am.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, senior officials, several judicial officers and lawyers attended the ceremony. Justice Radhakrishnan had been serving as the Chief Justice of the combined high court of the two Telugu states since July last year.

Soon after the ceremony, the Governor flew to Vijayawada to administer the oath of office to Justice Praveen Kumar as the acting chief justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court, which also came into being on Tuesday.

Later at a separate function held on the premises of the Telangana High Court, Justice Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to 12 judges allotted to the first high court. The Telangana chief minister and government officials also attended the ceremony.

Last week, the central government issued a notification for the bifurcation of the high court between the two states with effect from January 1.

On Monday, more than 400 judicial staff, advocates and judges of the newly formed Andhra Pradesh high court left for Vijayawada on special buses. They were given an emotional farewell by the Telangana high court staff as members of the legal fraternity recalled their long association for several decades.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 12:53 IST