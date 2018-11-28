Assembly elections campaign 2018 live: Nation won’t develop without upliftment of poor, says PM Narendra Modi

Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in the five states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.

The Telangana legislative assembly was prematurely dissolved on September 6 as per a recommendation made by the state cabinet. The assembly polls were originally scheduled to be held along with Lok Sabha elections next year.

Elections in Telangana and Rajasthan will be held on December 7 and the counting for all five states will be held on December 11.

Follow live updates here:

12:35 pm IST My mother’s struggle with chulha inspired me for Ujwala Yojana: PM Naamdaar doesn’t know how a chulla works, how the smoke burns. While growing up, I saw my mother use the chulha. Her eyes used to tear up due to the smoke. I have seen her struggle and that inspired me to start the Ujwala Yojana.





12:21 pm IST PM Modi attacks Congress dynasty Those whose four generations have had no connect with public cannot understand your pain: PM Modi says in Rajasthan rally.





12:17 pm IST Seeking votes for your welfare: PM Modi We are not seeking votes for our grandsons or granddaughters but for your welfare and to help fulfil your dreams, says PM Modi in Nagaur. PM Modi address a public meeting in Nagaur. (ANI/Twitter)





12:13 pm IST Raje government provided irrigation facilities in 1.5 lakh hectare area: PM Water big problem for Rajasthan, Raje government provided irrigation facilities in 1.5 lakh hectare area, says PM in Rajasthan rally.





12:06 pm IST People with no understanding of seeds, pulses talking about farming: PM People who don’t understand the difference between various seeds and pulses are talking about farming, PM Modi says addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Nagaur.





12:01 pm IST Till we don’t work to uplift the poor, the country won’t develop: PM Till we don’t work to uplift the poor, the country won’t develop, says PM Modi in Nagaur.





11:59 am IST PM Modi pays his tribute to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his death anniversary I pay my tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his Punyatithi today. The path he showed us for the welfare of the poor and underprivileged inspires us to serve them, says PM Modi.





11:56 am IST ‘Kaamdar’ is in fight against ‘naamdar’ here: PM Modi ‘Kaamdar’ is in fight against ‘naamdar’ here; I am like you people, have not been born with a golden spoon, says PM Modi in Rajasthan rally.





11:55 am IST Neither you nor I was born with a silver spoon: PM Neither you nor I was born with a silver spoon, says PM Modi.





11:53 am IST ‘Sabka saath sabka vikas’ is our motto: PM Our only mantra is ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’, inspired by social reformist Jyotiba Phule and B R Ambedkar’, says PM Modi





11:51 am IST PM Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Rajasthan’s Nagaur Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Nagaur.





11:14 am IST KCR afraid of ‘Razakars party’ AIMIM: Amit Shah BJP president Amit Shah Sunday hit out at Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not taking action against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in connection with a hate speech.





11:13 am IST Amit Shah to address public meetings in Telangana BJP chief Amit Shah will address public meetings in Telangana.





10:01 am IST KCR seeking second term as chief minister TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, is seeking a second term as chief minister after dissolving the 119-member assembly in September. KCR’s party TRS is fighting in all seats, while the TDP has joined hands with Congress, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti to form a grand alliance ‘Mahakutami’.





09:20 am IST Chandrababu Naidu to campaign for Telangana polls with Rahul Gandhi Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu would campaign for the Telangana assembly polls along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi today and tomorrow, TDP sources said.



