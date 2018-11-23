Telangana assembly polls 2018: Chandrababu Naidu to campaign with Rahul Gandhi on November 28 and 29

Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu would campaign for the Telangana assembly polls along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi next week, TDP sources said.

Naidu would take part in electioneering along with Gandhi on November 28 and 29, the sources said.

TDP and Congress are contesting the December seven polls in Telangana as part of the “grand alliance” which also comprises CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

Read more: Win map of Telangana in 2014

Naidu, who has been making efforts to put together an anti-BJP front, had met Gandhi earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Congress has invited TDP and other alliance partners to attend UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s public meeting at Medchal in Hyderabad today.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly was prematurely dissolved on September 6 as per a recommendation made by the state cabinet. The assembly polls were originally scheduled to be held along with Lok Sabha elections next year.

Elections would be held on December 7 and the counting on December 11.

Read more: Vote share of parties in 2014

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 17:25 IST