KCR picks ‘Raja Yoga muhurtam’ to take oath as Telangana chief minister today

Known for his staunch beliefs in religious customs, traditions and rituals, Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao has chosen the best “muhurtam” to take oath as the chief minister of Telangana for the second successive term on Thursday.

According to an official communique from the state government, KCR, who won the assembly polls with a thumping majority, will be sworn in as the chief minister exactly at 1.25 pm, as per the muhurtam fixed by the Vedic pundits from Lord Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple at Yadagiri in Bhongir district, a famous pilgrim centre in Telangana.

Governor E S L Narasimhan, who is also an ardent believer in Hindu rituals, will administer the oath of office and secrecy to KCR and also another cabinet minister, most likely Mohd Mahmud Ali, who served as deputy chief minister in the previous term.

According to Lakshmi Narasimhacharya, head priest of the Yadadri temple, the auspicious time for the TRS president to take oath as the chief minister would start at 1.24 pm on Thursday, which happens to be Margasira Shashti as per Hindu almanac. “The auspicious period will continue for another one-and-a-half hour. That is why we suggested this muhurtam for him,” he said.

Explaining the significance of this muhurtam, the priest said it would give a “Raja Yoga” for KCR, who would get immense power to rule the state without any obstacles. “During this period, all the “grahas” (planets) are in a high position for him and bring him good luck in whatever he does,” Narasimhacharya said.

Initially, there was a talk that the TRS president would take oath on Wednesday itself, as the tithi happened to be Margasira Panchami and the time was 12.49 pm, which was more auspicious. There was a proposal that the TRS legislature party would meet on Tuesday night evening itself and elect KCR as the leader, so that he would take oath on Wednesday,

But by the time all the MLAs were declared elected, it was too late on Tuesday and there was hardly any time for the publication of gazette notification by the Election Commission. So, they deferred it to Thursday, which also happens to be auspicious as per the Vedic pundits.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 10:55 IST