Telangana Election Result 2024 Live: 625 candidates vie for 17 seats; vote counting to begin at 8 am

Telangana Election Result 2024 Live: The state is about to witness a triangular contest between K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), Congress and BJP.

Telangana Election Result 2024 Live: Several key candidates were in the fray across 17 constituencies of Telangana in the Lok Sabha election 2024. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am today. The elections took place in a single phase on May 13 (Monday) during Phase 4 of the general elections. The parliamentary seats include Adilabad, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Bhuvanagiri, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, and Zahirabad....Read More

Follow Live Coverage of Lok Sabha Election Results

These elections in Telangana witnessed a triangular contest between the ruling Congress, the opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Telangana recorded a voter turnout of 65.67 per cent during this year's general election, according to the Election Commission of India data.

Seats won (Counting is yet to begin) Party Seats BRS -- BJP -- INC -- Others --

Key candidates Candidate name Party Constituency Leading/Trailing Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM Hyderabad -- G Kishan Reddy BJP Secunderabad -- Eatala Rajender BJP Malkajgiri -- Bandi Sanjay Kumar BJP Karimnagar -- BB Patil BJP Zahirabad -- Kompella Madhavi Latha BJP Hyderabad -- Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy Congress Khammam -- Danam Nagender Congress Secunderabad -- Ragidi Laxma Reddy BRS Malkajgiri -- P Venkatrama BRS Medak --

A total of 625 candidates contested in the elections, including prominent figures like Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, the party’s national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Madhavi Latha from the BJP. The Congress fielded candidates such as Suguna Kumari Chelimala and Raghuveer Kunduru, while the BRS turncoats Danam Nagender and K Kavya also participated.

The Hyderabad constituency, historically dominated by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) since 1989, is witnessing a heated political contest between four-time incumbent MP Asaduddin Owaisi and the BJP's candidate Madhavi Latha.

Exit poll predictions

The BJP is poised to make significant advances in Telangana, a state recently won by the Congress in the Assembly polls, overthrowing the KCR-led BRS. According to the Axis My India exit poll, the BJP is predicted to secure 11-12 seats out of the 17 seats, with a projected vote share of 43 per cent. The Congress is expected to secure 4-6 seats, while the BRS may not secure any. The best-case scenario for the KCR-led party is winning just one seat.

Exit polls provide an initial assessment of potential outcomes. The Election Commission will officially announce the results today following the completion of ballot counting. The outcome is expected to be revealed by the evening.