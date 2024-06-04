Telangana Election Result 2024 Live: 625 candidates vie for 17 seats; vote counting to begin at 8 am
Telangana Election Result 2024 Live: Several key candidates were in the fray across 17 constituencies of Telangana in the Lok Sabha election 2024. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am today. The elections took place in a single phase on May 13 (Monday) during Phase 4 of the general elections. The parliamentary seats include Adilabad, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Bhuvanagiri, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, and Zahirabad....Read More
These elections in Telangana witnessed a triangular contest between the ruling Congress, the opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Telangana recorded a voter turnout of 65.67 per cent during this year's general election, according to the Election Commission of India data.
Seats won (Counting is yet to begin)
Party Seats BRS -- BJP -- INC -- Others --
Key candidates
Candidate name Party Constituency Leading/Trailing Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM Hyderabad -- G Kishan Reddy BJP Secunderabad -- Eatala Rajender BJP Malkajgiri -- Bandi Sanjay Kumar BJP Karimnagar -- BB Patil BJP Zahirabad -- Kompella Madhavi Latha BJP Hyderabad -- Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy Congress Khammam -- Danam Nagender Congress Secunderabad -- Ragidi Laxma Reddy BRS Malkajgiri -- P Venkatrama BRS Medak --
A total of 625 candidates contested in the elections, including prominent figures like Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, the party’s national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Madhavi Latha from the BJP. The Congress fielded candidates such as Suguna Kumari Chelimala and Raghuveer Kunduru, while the BRS turncoats Danam Nagender and K Kavya also participated.
The Hyderabad constituency, historically dominated by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) since 1989, is witnessing a heated political contest between four-time incumbent MP Asaduddin Owaisi and the BJP's candidate Madhavi Latha.
Exit poll predictions
The BJP is poised to make significant advances in Telangana, a state recently won by the Congress in the Assembly polls, overthrowing the KCR-led BRS. According to the Axis My India exit poll, the BJP is predicted to secure 11-12 seats out of the 17 seats, with a projected vote share of 43 per cent. The Congress is expected to secure 4-6 seats, while the BRS may not secure any. The best-case scenario for the KCR-led party is winning just one seat.
Exit polls provide an initial assessment of potential outcomes. The Election Commission will officially announce the results today following the completion of ballot counting. The outcome is expected to be revealed by the evening.
Telangana Election Result 2024 Live: Union minister and BJP candidate G Kishan Reddy is contesting from Secundarabad.
Telangana Election Result 2024 Live: Union Minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy is seeking a second consecutive term from Secunderabad. He competes against Congress' Danam Nagender and BRS' T Padma Rao Goud. In the 2019 elections, Kishan Reddy secured the seat with a margin of over 62,000 votes, defeating BRS' TSK Yadav. Kishan Reddy remains a prominent candidate in Secunderabad, facing a significant
Kishan Reddy recently criticised the state Congress government's decision to invite its leader Sonia Gandhi for the upcoming state formation day celebrations on June 2.
In an interview with PTI Videos, he remarked that during the Telangana movement in 1969, under Congress rule, 369 students were killed in police firings. He also noted that in the second phase of the Telangana statehood agitation, around 1,500 youths lost their lives, and the people of Telangana rallied en masse for a separate state.
Telangana Election Result 2024 Live: All eyes on Hyderabad. Why?
Telangana Election Result 2024 Live: Asaduddin Owaisi has represented Hyderabad since 2004 and previously served as an MLA twice in undivided Andhra Pradesh.
- In the current election, Owaisi is challenged by BJP's Madhavi Latha and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas Yadav.
- Madhavi Latha, a newcomer to politics but a fervent candidate, is the BJP's first female contender for the Hyderabad constituency.
- In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Owaisi won with a significant margin of 282,186 votes. He secured 517,471 votes with a vote share of 58.9%, defeating Bhagavanth Rao from the BJP, who received 235,285 votes (26.80%).
Telangana Election Result 2024 Live: Voter turnout surpassed 2019 percentage
Telangana Election Result 2024 Live: All 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana witnessed voting in a single phase on May 13, with a provisional turnout recorded at 64.20%.
- Election Commission of India (ECI) authorities reported largely peaceful voting, although some villages boycotted the polls.
- This year's voter turnout in Telangana has exceeded the 2019 general elections figure of 62.77%.
Telangana Election Result 2024 Live: Here are some key candidates in fray; vote coutning to commence at 8 am
Telangana Election Result 2024 Live: The BJP's prominent candidates include Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and sitting MPs Bandi Sanjay and D Arvind.
Key contenders from the Congress camp are former union minister Balram Naik, former IPS officer R S Praveen Kumar representing BRS, and AIMIM's party chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
Telangana Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy conducted a teleconference with the party's contestants, providing them with necessary instructions for the counting process.
In the 2019 polls, BRS secured nine seats, BJP won four, Congress attained three, and AIMIM secured one seat.