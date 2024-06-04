Hyderabad Election Results 2024 Live: Asaduddin Owaisi vs Madhavi Latha battle

The electoral fate of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP challenger Madhavi Latha will be decided today, as the Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 will be declared after counting the votes. Follow Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates The Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat is a key constituency in Telangana with a sizable Muslim population. Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM), has dominated the seat for several years. However, this time, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Kompella Madhavi Latha, who is known for promoting the Sanatan Dharma....Read More

Hyderabad has traditionally seen a tough fight between AIMIM and Congress during the Lok Sabha elections. By fielding Madhavi, its first woman candidate from the seat, the BJP is trying to change the politics of the city.

This is Latha's debut election. The 49-year-old politician is a popular socialite, and her public appearances are often discussed on social media. Usually adorned in ethnic jewellery and traditional South Indian sarees, she never forgets to take PM Narendra Modi's name in her speeches, with a special mention of his dedication to Yoga. Born in Hyderabad, she grew up in Santoshnagar Colony and is now married to Vishwanath, a mechanical engineer from IIT Madras and the founder-chairman of the Virinchi Hospital. She has three kids - two daughters and a son, who's also studying at IIT Madras. Latha runs many charitable trusts, including Lopamudra Charitable Trust and Lathama Foundation. She comes from a non-political background and advocates equality, and the right to healthcare, education and livelihood in her campaign. Latha is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and a political science graduate.

For the four-time MP, Owaisi, the Hyderabad seat is a stronghold. He enjoyed a resounding victory over the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a huge margin of 2.82 lakh. As per the News18 Mega Exit Poll projections, it will be difficult for the BJP to dethrone Owaisi on his home turf.

However, per the exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party may emerge as the single-largest party in Telangana, which sends 17 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Most of the exit polls predicted that the ruling Congress could end as the runner-up while BRS could be relegated to the third position.

Stay tuned to this space for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha election results!