Terminally-ill man wants to see family in UP, J-K administration in dilemma amid lockdown

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 08:28 IST

A 50-year-old terminally ill man from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnore district has put the Jammu and Kashmir administration in a dilemma and his attendants distraught over his request to see his family for the last time during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Narinder Singh, a migrant labourer from Mirzapur Bela in Bijnore, was hospitalised at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu on April 18 and discharged on request on April 23. He was diagnosed with last stage cancer.

Singh’s attendants alleged that repeated pleas to shift him to his village where he could see his family one last time have so far not evoked any positive response.

Arif, one of Singh’s attendants, said doctors at the hospital told them that there was no chance of his survival and he could be taken back home.

“I informed his family over the phone, who want to see him one last time. We have completed all the documentation and have arranged an ambulance but none in the administration is granting us the permission to ferry him to his native place,” Rajeev, Singh’s nephew, said.

Sanjeev Verma, Jammu’s the divisional commissioner, however, said there were certain rules to be followed in such cases.

“First, they need to apply. He is a cancer patient, how can we issue movement pass to him. God forbid if something happens to him during travel then who will be held responsible?” Verma asked.

He said it involved a human being and he would help them while adhering to protocols.

The attendants have now urged Lieutenant Government Girish Chandra Murmu to help them.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had worked in close coordination with four states and Jammu and Kashmir to airlift an ailing 50-year-old man from Rajouri to Jammu. They then transferred him to Chandigarh and simultaneously traced his son who was coming from Mumbai on a bicycle to reach his father.

Wazir Hussain had suffered a brain stroke and was subsequently operated upon by a team of neurosurgeons at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.