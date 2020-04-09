This state has highest Covid-19 deaths after Maharashtra, it isn’t Delhi, Tamil Nadu or UP

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 16:52 IST

India reported 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the Ministry of Health, the total number of Covid-19 related fatalities in the country has reached 166 while the number of cases stands at 5,734 with 5,095 active cases and 473 recoveries.

The highest number of Covid-19 fatalities come from Maharashtra which has recorded 77 coronavirus deaths. The state also accounts for the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country - 1,324.

The second-highest number of coronavirus fatalities doesn’t come from any of the other worst-affected regions like Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh or Rajasthan but from a state that, as of now, stands at the 10th spot on the tally of worst Covid-19 affected states in the country.

Gujarat, till now, accounts for the second-highest number of Covid-19 fatalities with 16 deaths and is closely followed by Madhya Pradesh which has reported 13 deaths so far.

As per the latest data released by the health ministry, Gujarat has recorded 179 coronavirus cases. States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh come ahead of Gujarat when it comes to the total number of Covid-19 cases but not when it comes to number of coronavirus deaths.

Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have registered 8, 9, 7, 3 and 4 Covid-19 fatalities respectively.

Meanwhile, Kerala - which was the second most affected state by coronavirus after Maharashtra just weeks back - seems to now have fallen to the 8th spot as Covid-19 cases rise in other states. The state has around 430 coronavirus cases with two fatalities. As many as 83 people have recovered from coronavirus here.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.