As Covid-19 cases continue to rise across India, Kerala falls to 8th spot: State tally

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 13:26 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in India on Thursday climbed to 5,734 with 5,095 active cases and 166 deaths. As many as 473 patients have been cured or discharged, the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health indicated.

Maharashtra is witnessing an unprecedented number of Covid-19 cases which has now crossed 1,200.

Kerala - which was the second most affected state by coronavirus after Maharashtra just weeks back - seems to now have fallen to the 8th spot as Covid-19 cases rise in other states.

Here’s taking a look at the statewise breakup of coronavirus active cases, deaths and the number of patients who have cured or discharged.

Maharashtra

With 1135 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 72 deaths so far while 117 patients have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country which now stand at a whopping 738. Tamil Nadu has seen 21 recoveries and 8 Covid-19 deaths.

Delhi

Delhi closely follows with the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 669 people have tested positive of coronavirus in the national capital. 9 people have died from the infection while 21 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Telangana

427 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. 35 people have made a recovery from the virus while seven people have died from Covid-19.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 381 on Thursday. The state has reported 3 fatalities. 21 patients have recovered from the infection.

Uttar Pradesh

361 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 27 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 4 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 348 positive Covid-19 patients and 6 cases of recovery. Four people have died.

Kerala

With 345 coronavirus cases, Kerala is the fifth most coronavirus-affected state in the country. As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health, Kerala has witnessed two deaths due to Covid-19 while 83 people have successfully recovered.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 229 positive cases of coronavirus. 13 people have died from Covid-19 here.KarnatakaThe state has recorded 181 Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths. 28 people have been cured and discharged.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 179 coronavirus cases and 25 recoveries so far. 16 people have died from the infection in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 158. 4 people have died from the infection while four were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 147 and 101 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 8 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. 28 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 4 in Punjab.

103 people have been affected by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in West Bengal. There have been 5 deaths and 16 recoveries in the state. Odisha has 42 Covid-19 positive patients, 2 have recovered while one person has died. In Bihar, 38 people have tested positive for coronavirus, one has died.

Assam has reported 28 Covid-19 cases. Uttarakhand has 33 coronavirus patients, five patients have recovered from the infection. In Chandigarh, 18 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 7 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 11 coronavirus cases. Chhattisgarh has recorded 10 cases of coronavirus and 9 people have recovered.

Ladakh has 14 patients, 10 people have recovered.Goa has reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease. Himachal Pradesh has 18 cases, one patient has died and two have recovered.Pondicherry has reported five cases, one has recovered. Jharkhand has 4 Covid-19 cases. One coronavirus case has been reported in Manipur, one has recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura.

Sikkim, Meghalaya and Nagaland have not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

India entered the 16th day of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown on Thursday which will end on April 14, if not extended.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.