Train runs over three sleeping on tracks in inebriated state

Three people were run over by a train when they were sleeping on the railway tracks in Koppal in an inebriated state, a raily police officer said on Friday. At around 9:30 pm when the Hubballi-Sindhanur Express train ran over three people (File photo)

Railway police superintendent SK Soumyalatha said the incident took place on Thursday at around 9:30 pm when the Hubballi-Sindhanur Express train ran over three people identified as Mounesh Pattara (23), Sunil (23), and Venkat Bhimanayka (20), residents of Gangavati Nagar.

ALSO READ- Dibrugarh Express train accident: 4 passengers killed

“The incident occurred at around 9:30pm when the Hubballi-Sindhanur Express train passed on the same track. The three men were partying on the track since 7pm, according to eyewitness accounts. They then fell asleep on the tracks under the influence of alcohol. Their houses are nearby, but it is unclear why they chose to sleep on the track,” he said.

ALSO READ- Cargo ship catches fire off Goa coast; 1 died, explosions heard

The officer said that he received information about the incident from the Gangavati railway station master around 11pm. “Upon receiving information, our officials from Gadag rushed to the spot and started an investigation. As there is no railway police station in Koppal, so the area falls under the Gadag police station’s jurisdiction, which is 110 kilometres away. We have registered a case under BNSS 194 (unnatural death report) and launched an investigation.”