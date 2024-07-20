 Train runs over three sleeping on tracks in inebriated state | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Train runs over three sleeping on tracks in inebriated state

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Jul 20, 2024 01:04 AM IST

The three men were partying on the track since 7pm and then ell asleep on the tracks under the influence of alcohol

Three people were run over by a train when they were sleeping on the railway tracks in Koppal in an inebriated state, a raily police officer said on Friday.

At around 9:30 pm when the Hubballi-Sindhanur Express train ran over three people (File photo)
At around 9:30 pm when the Hubballi-Sindhanur Express train ran over three people (File photo)

Railway police superintendent SK Soumyalatha said the incident took place on Thursday at around 9:30 pm when the Hubballi-Sindhanur Express train ran over three people identified as Mounesh Pattara (23), Sunil (23), and Venkat Bhimanayka (20), residents of Gangavati Nagar.

ALSO READ- Dibrugarh Express train accident: 4 passengers killed

“The incident occurred at around 9:30pm when the Hubballi-Sindhanur Express train passed on the same track. The three men were partying on the track since 7pm, according to eyewitness accounts. They then fell asleep on the tracks under the influence of alcohol. Their houses are nearby, but it is unclear why they chose to sleep on the track,” he said.

ALSO READ- Cargo ship catches fire off Goa coast; 1 died, explosions heard

The officer said that he received information about the incident from the Gangavati railway station master around 11pm. “Upon receiving information, our officials from Gadag rushed to the spot and started an investigation. As there is no railway police station in Koppal, so the area falls under the Gadag police station’s jurisdiction, which is 110 kilometres away. We have registered a case under BNSS 194 (unnatural death report) and launched an investigation.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Train runs over three sleeping on tracks in inebriated state
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On