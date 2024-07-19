Dibrugarh Express train accident: 4 passengers killed, rail restoration underway in Gonda

The death toll in the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident jumped to four on Friday. Restoration work is underway at the site of the accident where the train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, district magistrate Neha Sharma said. Gonda: The derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh train accident left 4 people dead and several others injured. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Neha Sharma told news agency ANI that the families of the four deceased passengers have been informed of the situation. She also gave assurance that all injured passengers were being taken care of in the district hospital and two critical passengers had been referred to Lucknow.

She added that the local administration was working on getting trains to start moving again after several of them had to be diverted due to the accident.

“Rail recovery vans are carrying out restoration work at the accident site. Rail line restoration work is underway, the train movement will be restored soon,” she said.

A total of 21 out of 23 coaches of the Chandigarh-Diburgarh (15904) derailed at Gonda junction at 2:37 pm on Thursday. Around 20 passengers have suffered injuries according to the Gonda DM.

The Railway Ministry has announced that they will provide financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakh to the families of deceased passengers and ₹2.5 lakh to those suffering from serious injuries. Rs. 50,000 will also be provided to those who have minor injuries from the accident.

Assam chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that he is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant authorities.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also posted on X, stating that, "District administration officials have been directed to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing and to take the injured to the hospital on top priority and provide them with proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the speedy recovery of the injured.”