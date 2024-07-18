Dibrugarh Express accident: Eyewitnesses hear loud explosion, cries

After the Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda on Thursday, killing two people and injuring 20, the driver of the train reported hearing a loud explosion before the accident. Passengers and locals near the derailed coaches of the Dibrugarh Express train after an accident, in Gonda district. (PTI)

A passenger also said that he heard a mild explosion ahead of the accident, which occurred in the Motiganj area, around 150 km from Lucknow.

“I had to go to Hajipur. Fifteen minutes after leaving Gonda, the train tilted left and right side twice and then the third time, we all fell on the left side. There was a mild explosion (before the incident) and after that a strong jolt was felt, and our coach derailed. We were coming from Chandigarh,” the passenger told ANI.

The passenger train travelling from Chandigarh to Dibrugarh passed Gonda station at 01:58 pm. Its next scheduled stop was Basti, but it derailed shortly after passing Motiganj railway station.

Sandeep Kumar, who was travelling in a sleeper coach, told PTI that he heard cries in his coach. He said, “I remember the loud cries of a boy sitting on the berth across from me. For a moment, the coach was filled with dust and it was all dark. I don't remember what happened in the next few seconds. I only remember the cries and that some passengers pulled my hand and helped me get out of the window.”

The loud noise of the coaches leaving the track and toppling over to the left was followed by loud cries of the passengers, especially children.

Another passenger Dileep Singh, travelling to Bihar's Chhapra, said, “I climbed to the upper berth to catch a nap after the train left Gonda. I just remember a strong jerk before being thrown on the other side's upper berth. I hoped it was a dream, but it wasn't.”

Travelling from Chandigarh to Gorakhpur, Sunita Sethiya (42) told PTI that she had gone to the washroom when the accident occurred. "As soon as I came out, I felt a strong jolt. Luckily, both the gates were closed. I got hit with the gate. Had the gate been open, I would have fallen straight down. The people of the village and the nearby areas helped us a lot," she said.

The passengers started coming out of the emergency windows and doors of the tilted sleeper coaches, and some went back to pull out their belongings. In the AC coaches, passengers helped each other break the window panes and pull out those injured or stuck. Passengers had to wade through knee-deep water in the fields on either side of the track to reach the nearby approach road. Others, shocked by the accident or injured, sat on the track itself, waiting to be rescued.

Dibrugarh Express accident: List of trains diverted on Gonda route

The Ministry of Railways announced to provide financial assistance including ₹10 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives, ₹2.5 lakh to the seriously injured, and ₹50,000 to minors injured in the accident. “Apart from the CRS inquiry, a high-level inquiry has been ordered,” the ministry said.

District Magistrate of Gonda Neha Sharma reported that two people have passed away and approximately 20 others have been injured. “They are being treated. The passengers will be taken to their destination by rescue special train,” she said.

A total of 21 coaches derailed out of 23 including five AC, one pantry and one general.

Aditi Umrao, the Project Director at the Relief Commissioner's office, mentioned that helpline numbers have been provided and rescue operations are currently in progress for the accident. “Two coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh train have derailed. Two people have lost their lives and around 26 people are injured. DM, SP and other officials are present at the spot. Ambulances, three SDRF teams and two NDRF teams have been deployed. Helpline numbers have been issued. Rahat Helpline 1070 is activated 24x7. The rescue operation is towards completion as all the coaches have been explored by the SDRF teams,” she said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also directed officials to ensure speedy treatment for the injured. He wrote in a post on X, “The train accident in Gonda district is extremely sad. District administration officials have been directed to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing and to take the injured to the hospital on top priority and provide them with proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Uttar Pradesh's Relief Commissioner said on X that one NDRF team from Lucknow and another from Balrampur was dispatched to Gonda.