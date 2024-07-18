Dibrugarh Express derails in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda; 2 dead, 25 injured

At least two people have died and around 25 are reported to be injured after 15 bogies of the Dibrugarh Express (15904) in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda derailed on Thursday. Railway officials reached the spot as soon as the news of the accident was received. (HT Photo)

The train was coming from Chandigarh. The accident took place between UP's Jhilahi railway station and Gosai Dihwa.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed district authorities to ensure proper treatment for those injured in the accident.

In a post on X, the CM office said, “Taking cognizance of the train accident in Gonda district, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration officials to reach the spot and expedite the relief work. The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, read a post sent out by chief minister's office.”

Railway officials reached the spot as soon as they received news of the accident. According to officials, the rescue operation began. An additional railway rescue team is also being dispatched from Gorakhpur and Gonda.

North Eastern Railway CPRO Pankaj Singh told ANI, “Medical van of Railways has reached the spot and rescue operation has been started. Helpline numbers have been issued. It happened around 2.37pm.”

This follows multiple train derailment incidents reported across the country.

The Ministry of Railways issued helpline numbers after the incident. These were — Commercial Control Tinsukia: 9957555984; Furkating (FKG): 9957555966; Mariani (MXN): 6001882410; Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798; Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959; Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960. The ministry also issued numbers for Guwahati station — 0361-2731621, 0361-2731622, 0361-2731623.

Assam chief minister Himanata Biswa Sarma's office said that he was closely monitoring the situation. Taking to X, it said, “HCM Dr Himanta Biswa has been briefed about the derailment of Dibrugarh - Chandigarh express in Uttar Pradesh. HCM is monitoring the situation and the Government of Assam is in touch with relevant authorities.”