UP Gonda train accident Live: Two teams of NDRF sent for rescue operations

UP Gonda train accident Live: 15 bogies of Dibrugarh Express derailed on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. In the accident, two people have died and nearly 25 have suffered injuries. The accident took place between Jhilahi railway station and Gosai Dihwa. Rescue operations have started. Railway officials are on the spot to ascertain the situation....Read More

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has given directions to officials to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing.

"The train accident in Gonda district is extremely sad.District administration officials have been directed to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing and to take the injured to the hospital on top priority and provide them proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the speedy recovery of the injured," wrote Uttar Pradesh CM on social media X.