Thursday, July 18, 2024
    UP Gonda train accident Live: Two teams of NDRF sent for rescue operations

    July 18, 2024 4:40 PM IST
    UP Gonda train accident Live: The accident took place between Jhilahi railway station and Gosai Dihwa.
    UP Gonda train accident Live: 15 bogies of Dibrugarh Express derailed on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. In the accident, two people have died and nearly 25 have suffered injuries. The accident took place between Jhilahi railway station and Gosai Dihwa. Rescue operations have started. Railway officials are on the spot to ascertain the situation.

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has given directions to officials to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing.

    "The train accident in Gonda district is extremely sad.District administration officials have been directed to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing and to take the injured to the hospital on top priority and provide them proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the speedy recovery of the injured," wrote Uttar Pradesh CM on social media X.

    July 18, 2024 4:37 PM IST

    UP Gonda train accident Live: Two teams of NDRF sent for rescue operations

    UP Gonda train accident Live: According to official X handle of Relief Commissioner posts in UP, on the instructions of the chief minister, the officer of Relief Commissioner's office has sent one NDRF team each from Lucknow and Balrampur to Gonda.

    July 18, 2024 4:18 PM IST

    UP Gonda train accident Live: 15 bogies of Dibrugarh Express derails

    UP Gonda train accident Live: 15 bogies of Dibrugarh Express derailed on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. In the accident, two people have died and nearly 25 have suffered injuries.

