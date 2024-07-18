Dibrugarh Express accident: List of trains diverted on Gonda route

Several trains have been diverted from their usual route due to the derailment of several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in the Gonda-Mankapur railway section in Uttar Pradesh. Trains along the same route as the Dibrugarh express, whose coaches got derailed in Gonda, UP, have been diverted (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Also Read: Dibrugarh Express accident: Railways issues helpline numbers

The Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express (15904) train accident on Thursday has led to at least two deaths. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Also Read: UP Gonda train accident Live: Two teams of NDRF sent for rescue operations

Due to the derailment, other trains travelling through the Gonda-Mankapur, Lucknow division of the Northeastern railways, will run on other routes till the tracks are cleared.

Also Read: Dibrugarh Express derails in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda; 4 dead, 20 injured

Both Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath are closely monitoring the situation.

The UP CM has ordered all district authorities to provide proper medical care to those injured and wished them a speedy recovery through a post on X. The government of Assam has also stated they are in touch with relevant authorities.

The details of these trains are as follows: