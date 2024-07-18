Dibrugarh Express accident: List of trains diverted on Gonda route
The derailment of several coaches of the Dibrugarh express in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh has led to a few trains diverting their routes
Several trains have been diverted from their usual route due to the derailment of several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in the Gonda-Mankapur railway section in Uttar Pradesh.
The Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express (15904) train accident on Thursday has led to at least two deaths. Rescue operations are currently underway.
Due to the derailment, other trains travelling through the Gonda-Mankapur, Lucknow division of the Northeastern railways, will run on other routes till the tracks are cleared.
Both Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath are closely monitoring the situation.
The UP CM has ordered all district authorities to provide proper medical care to those injured and wished them a speedy recovery through a post on X. The government of Assam has also stated they are in touch with relevant authorities.
The details of these trains are as follows:
- 15707 Amrapali Express will change its route via the Mankapur junction- Ayodhya Dham-Barabanki junction to get to its destination.
- 15653 Guwahati Jammu Tawi Amarnath Express will change its route via the Mankapur junction- Ayodhya Dham-Barabanki junction to get to its destination.
- 12555 Gorakhdham Superfast Express will reach its destination via Bandhni-Gonda.
- 12553 Vaishali Superfast Express will reach its destination via Bandhni-Gonda.
- 12565 Bihar Sampark Kranti Express will reach its destination via Mankapur junction- Ayodhya Cantt-Barabanki junction.
- 12557 Sapt Kranti Superfast Express will reach its destination via Mankapur junction- Ayodhya Cantt-Barabanki junction.
- 15273 Satyagraha Express will reach its destination via Bandhni-Gonda.
- 19038 Avadh Express will reach its destination via Bandhni-Gonda.
- 22537 Kushinagar Superfast Express will reach its destination via Bandhni-Gonda.
- 13019 Bagh Express will reach its destination via Bandhni-Gonda.
