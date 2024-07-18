Dibrugarh Express accident: Railways issues helpline numbers

The Ministry of Railways has issued helpline numbers following the derailment of Dibrugarh Express (15904) in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda on Thursday. Two killed, 25 injured in train accident in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. (PTI)

While the rescue operation is underway the helpline numbers include commercial control Tinsukia (9957555984), Furkating (995755596), Mariani (6001882410), Simalguri (8789543798), Tinsukia (9957555959) and Dibrugarh (9957555960).

As per initial reports, at least two people have died and 25 have suffered injuries after several bogies of the Dibrugarh Express (15904) in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda derailed.

The train was coming from Chandigarh and the accident took place between Uttar Pradesh Jhilahi railway station and Gosai Dihwa. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district authorities to ensure proper treatment for those injured in the accident.

“Taking cognisance of the train accident in Gonda district, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration officials to reach the spot and expedite the relief work. The chief minister has instructed the officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the chief minister’s office said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“The medical van of railways has reached the spot and arescue operation has been started. Helpline numbers have been issued. It happened around 2.37 pm,” North Eastern Railway CPRO Pankaj Singh told news agency ANI.

This follows multiple train derailment incidents reported across the country.

Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma’s office said that he was closely monitoring the situation. Taking to X, it said, “HCM Dr Himanta Biswa has been briefed about the derailment of Dibrugarh - Chandigarh express in Uttar Pradesh. HCM is monitoring the situation and the Government of Assam is in touch with relevant authorities.”

Earlier on June 17, at least 15 people died and around 60 others were injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal.