Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident: NDRF teams dispatched, several trains diverted | 10 points

Two people died and over 20 sustained injuries after the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. The local authorities have dispatched a 40-member team and 15 ambulances to deal with the medical emergency.
Here are 10 points on the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident.
- The train was heading from Chandigarh to Dibrugarh. It derailed between the Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations. The accident took place at 2.35 pm.
- Gonda DM Neha Sharma said that eight coaches were derailed and two casualties have been reported so far. "All available ambulances have reached here and locals have supported us in the rescue operation," she said.
- Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration to expedite the rescue and relief work.
- The Railway Board has issued the following helpline numbers - Commercial Control: 9957555984, Furkating (FKG): 9957555966, Mariani (MXN): 6001882410, Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798, Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959, Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960.
- On the chief minister's instructions, three SDRF and two NDRF teams were dispatched. The Relief Commissioner's office sent one NDRF team each from Lucknow and Balrampur to Gonda.
- On the CM's orders, the ACS (home), the Principal Secretary (health) and the Relief Commissioner's office are coordinating the relief operation.
- After the accident, the routes of a few trains were diverted. The Amrapali Express will go to its destination via Mankapur Junction-Ayodhya Dham-Barabanki Junction; the Guwahati-Jammu Tawi Amarnath Express will go to its destination via Mankapur Junction-Ayodhya Dham-Barabanki Junction; the Gorakhdham Superfast Express will go to its destination via diverted route via Barhni-Gonda; the Vaishali Superfast Express will take the diverted route via Barhni-Gonda to reach its destination; the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express will take the diverted route via Mankapur Junction-Ayodhya Cantt-Barabanki Junction; the Sapt Kranti Superfast Express will take the diverted route via Mankapur Junction-Ayodhya Cantt-Barabanki Junction; Train No. 15273 Satyagraha Express will take the diverted route via Barhni-Gonda; Train No. 19038 Avadh Express will take the diverted route via Barhni-Gonda; Train No. 22537 Kushinagar Superfast Express will take the diverted route via Barhni-Gonda; Train No. 13019 Bagh Express will go to its destination via diverted route via Barhni-Gonda.
- UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya condoled the deaths. "Received the sad news about people's deaths in the accident in Gonda district due to derailment of some coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express. I pray to God to provide speedy recovery to the injured in the accident and give place to the departed souls in his lotus feet. The state government has directed the district administrative officers to carry out rescue and relief work at a fast pace. Om Shanti," he wrote on X.
- Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said his government was in touch with the authorities concerned.
- "HCM Dr @himantabiswa has been briefed about the derailment of Dibrugarh - Chandigarh express in Uttar Pradesh," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on X. "HCM is monitoring the situation and the Government of Assam is in touch with relevant authorities," it added.
With inputs from ANI, PTI
