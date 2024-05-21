Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw undertakes train journey in Odisha, X users react

Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday travelled from Odisha's Bubaneswar to Baleswar by train and interacted with the passengers onboard. Taking to X, the union minister also shared a short video of the journey. “Travelled in train from Bhubaneswar to Baleshwar!” he captioned the post. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw travels by train in Odisha.(X/Ashwini Vaishnaw)

In the video, the union minister was seen showing his ticket to the TTE. He was also observed socialising with fellow passengers. The video has garnered around 4.3K likes and several comments on social media.

“Dear Sir… I kindly request that you travel to Bihar and West Bengal to personally observe the current conditions of long-distance trains. This firsthand experience will provide valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities facing our railway system,” a user wrote. Meanwhile another user commented, “Vaishnav Ji, Please visit 2nd sleeper class also…”

Speaking about the redevelopment of railway stations in Odisha recently, Vaishnaw said five stations in the Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency will be redeveloped into world-class ones. Bimlagarh, Rajgangpur, Panposh, Rourkela and Hemgir are going to become world-class railway stations, the railway minister said while campaigning for the BJP candidate in the Bonai assembly segment.

On being asked about the status of the Talcher-Bimlagarh railway link, the minister said, “It will be completed soon. This year, ₹550 crore has been provided in the budget for the new railway line. The state government is not providing the required land for this important link… "

Over 28 km of the new railway line on the Talcher-Bimlagarh route has been completed.

"The railway tracks have come up to Samal from Talcher and this year the link up to Khamar will be completed… From the Bimlagarh side, the work needs to be expedited but it depends on the availability of land… We are working on it,” he added.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental works in the state, the minister said, “Odisha has got a special place in the PM’s heart. Modi ji is always serious about Odisha’s development and how the dreams of the Odias are fulfilled.”

