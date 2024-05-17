Mumbai: In a big relief to commuters who travel to North Mumbai from Navi Mumbai and vice versa, union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday evening announced that they have sanctioned ₹876 crore for the Harbour Line extension till Borivali in the Western Line. Rly min sanctions ₹ 876 crore for Harbour Line extension till Borivali

Vaishnaw was attending an event for the Konkan community and shared the stage with former railway minister Piyush Goyal. Vaishnaw assured that the railways is working on connecting Navi Mumbai with the western suburbs for which they are extending the Harbour Line.

“Connectivity and transportation is a big challenge for lakhs of people between North Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. A direct connectivity between these two vital parts of the city will improve the commuting conditions for millions each day,” said Vaishnaw.

In a bid to appease passengers going to Konkan and Goa, the railway minister further announced that an amount of ₹176 crore was sanctioned for creating a double line bypass at Naigaon-Juchandra to ensure direct trains from Borivali to the Konkan. There has been a long pending demand for having this line and improving train services to the Konkan belt especially during Ganpati festival from Borivali-Virar sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Goyal asked Vaishnaw to make Dahisar and Kandivali as world class smart stations as well. It may be noted that Borivali and Goregaon have already been sanctioned funds for world-class smart stations.

Goyal said that more than ₹3 lakh crore have been allocated for capital expenditures for progress of railways and conveniences for passengers. “Vande Bharat is a prime example of world-class railways”, said Goyal.

Vaishnaw promised positive results within six months on all his commitments for North Mumbai.