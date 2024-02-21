New railway line to connect Puri and Konark: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced a 32-km-long railway line between Puri and Konark connecting the Jagannath temple and the Sun temple, along with a Vistadome coach, as part of the Centre’s focus on organising spiritual, heritage and coastal tourism. Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (PTI Photo)

Vaishnaw, who visited Odisha on Tuesday to review the progress of rail projects as well as collect his letter of election in Rajya Sabha polls, said the 32-km line has been sanctioned at a cost of ₹492 crore.

“It was a long-pending demand of the people. Puri and Konark have a lot to do with our spiritual tourism, heritage tourism, and coastal tourism focus. Our dream of connecting Puri with Konark through the railway line is going to materialise soon. We will run Vistadome train with walls and roofs made of glass so that travellers can get a view of the fleeting scenes and landscape. Besides, we have the plan to showcase various aspects of the Jagannath culture inside the train to tourists and travellers by using ARVR technology,” he said.

Vaishnaw said the work will begin as soon as the required 215 hectares of land is acquired by the state government.

“The project has been sanctioned and funds have been allocated. The design is almost complete. Four to five tourist hubs will be established along the stretch. We request the state government to provide land for the purpose,” he said.