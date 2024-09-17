UP: 5 killed in explosion at ‘illegal’ firecracker factory in Firozabad

Five persons, including two children and a woman, were were killed in a sudden explosion at a firecracker godown-cum-factory in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, news agenct PTI reported on Tuesday. Eleven persons were injured in the incident. Firozabad: Rescue operation underway after an explosion at a firecracker factory, in Firozabad, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_17_2024_000028A)(PTI)

Police said the explosion happened in the factory located in the Naushera area under Shikohabad police station limits on Monday night,

"Five persons including two children were killed in the explosion, which had taken place in a firecracker godown-cum-factory. Eleven persons were injured in the incident," circle officer Shikohabad Praveen Tiwari told PTI.

Firozabad district magistrate Ramesh Ranjan said rescue teams were present on the spot and all hospitals in the area have been put on high alert. "A team of doctors, ambulance, fire team, disaster team, all are present at the spot," he added.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been undertaking rescue operations along with help of sniffer dogs.

An eyewitness alleged that police were aware of the illegal operations of the factory and officials were bribed to avoid any penal actions. "The firecrackers were getting manufactured here. 16 houses have been fully damaged. Everyone knew that this was going to happen. Every time police were given bribes," she said.

Another local stated that an area around 5 km has been affected due to intensity of the explosion. “Several complaints were made regarding the firecracker factory, but the police were given bribes and no action was initiated,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the accident and wished for speedy recovery of the injured. He also instructed the district administration officials to immediately hospitalise the injured and ensure proper medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies)