No compromise on women’s safety: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reiterated that any compromise on the safety and security of women is unacceptable. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

If any incident of crime against women, be it eve-teasing, chain snatching, etc, occurs, then accountability will be fixed on personnel from the police beat incharge to the deputy SP level, he said at a high-level meeting.

The meeting was held with the top police and administrative officers in all divisions and districts through video conferencing to review the law and order situation, development works and security for forthcoming festivals.

“The government is doing monitoring each day. It monitors incidents in every district and the activities of the officers. A similar effort should be made at the level of zone and range police officers in their respective areas of jurisdiction,” Adityanath was quoted in a statement issued by the government.

He instructed that police commissioners should submit daily reports to the director general of police.

Discussing some alleged railway track sabotage attempts that came to light recently, he said: “Of late, there have been some indications of attempts to sabotage rail tracks, some people have been apprehended also. This is an extremely serious issue, so the zone and range police officers should stay in touch with the GRP and RPF people regularly, enhance intelligence and act in the toughest manner against any saboteurs.”

The chief minister also issued instructions in view of recent incidents of building collapse.

“Given some recent incidents of collapse of dilapidated buildings, the municipalities and development authorities should run a drive to identify such structures and prompt people to relocate to safer places,” he said.

Adityanath warned of stern action against those responsible for undue delay in addressing complaints and filing fake compliance reports.

He also instructed officials to go tough on anti-social elements disrupting social harmony during festive occasions.

He instructed officials to make adequate security arrangements for festivals and stressed on round-the-clock vigil by the police.

Barawafat will be marked on Monday and Ganesh Utsav will be celebrated till Anant Chaturdashi that falls on Tuesday.

Discussing traffic issues, he said, “Ensure that vehicles – bikes, cars, taxis -- are not parked anywhere haphazardly. Also, arrange for proper relocation of vendors and any unauthorised taxi stands must face action immediately. Actions should be in goodwill.”

Adityanath also asked officials to coordinate with ministers in charge of districts and keep them updated about progress of all development projects.

About recent wolf attacks in Bahraich, the chief minister directed officials to provide immediate financial assistance to the affected families.

He also instructed officials not to compromise with the quality and quantity of relief that is being distributed in the flood-affected areas.

Prominent among those present in the meeting in the state capital included chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, DGP Prashant Kumar and others.

All divisional commissioners, district magistrates, inspectors general of police (zone) and deputy IGs, commissioners of police and others joined the meeting virtually from their respective districts.