U.P. BJP chief hits back at Akhilesh for remarks on CM

Sharply reacting to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s comments on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s state unit chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Monday advised him to reflect on his own actions before criticising the CM, highlighting Yogi’s selfless service to the state. UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary advised the SP chief to reflect on his own actions before criticising the CM. (HT file)

Earlier, participating in a news channel programme, the SP chief sought to assail the CM by saying that he was not a ‘Yogi’. In a statement, Chaudhary said the CM renounced his family to become a monk and has since devoted his life to serving Uttar Pradesh’s 25 crore people.

“The SP’s family-centric ideology naturally feels threatened by a leader like Yogi whose sacrifice and dedication are unparalleled,” he added. Chaudhary also mocked the SP’s past slogan, “The empty plot is ours,” questioning their ability to speak of sacrifice.

He emphasised Yogi’s calm demeanour, stating that while the CM remains peaceful, he does not spare those who harm innocent people, often taking decisive action against criminal elements. He also defended Yogi’s much-debated use of bulldozers, stating that while the SP views it as merely a machine, for Yogi, it represents justice and development.

“The bulldozer doesn’t trouble ordinary people; it instills fear only in anarchists and criminals,” Chaudhary said, emphasising that it has become a symbol of justice across the country. The BJP chief further criticised the SP for its selective silence on certain criminal cases while openly supporting the mafia.

He said the bulldozer has been instrumental in reclaiming land for the poor, demolishing illegal structures built by the mafia figures and building homes for the underprivileged.