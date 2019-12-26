e-paper
UP minister skips visit to homes of 2 men killed in violence, says it wasn't about religion

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on Sunday visited Bijnor and met families those killed in violence over the amended citizenship law.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2019 17:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Agarwal.
Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Agarwal.(ANI Photo.)
         

A minister in Uttar Pradesh created a controversy on Thursday when he refused to meet the families of two men killed in violence during protests against citizenship law in Bijnor.

Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal went to meet Om Raj Saini, who was injured in the violence that took place in the Nehtaur area last week, and met his family.

“Why should I go to the homes of rioters? Those who are rioting and want to inflame passions - how are they part of society? Why should I go there? This is not about Hindu-Muslim. Why should I go to rioters?” the minister said when asked why he did not visit the families of two other men.

Bijnor was one of the districts in Uttar Pradesh affected by violence during anti-CAA protests. Two senior officials of Uttar Pradesh Police admitted that a policeman fired the bullet that killed a protester participating in the protests on December 20 in Bijnor.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on Sunday visited Bijnor and met families those killed in violence over the amended citizenship law.

Eighteen people have died because of the violent protests against the law in the state, of which at least 14 have died of bullet injuries.

Meanwhile, Om Raj’s family maintains he was not part of any mob and that he was returning from the fields when he was shot at, allegedly with an illegal weapon of a rioter.

