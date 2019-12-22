e-paper
Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Priyanka Gandhi visits Bijnor, meets kin of two killed in anti-CAA protests

Local Congress leaders said she visited Nahtaur area of the district to meet families of the two persons, who died in the recent violence over the new provisions in the law.

Dec 22, 2019
Bijnor
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday made an unscheduled visit to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and met families of two persons, killed in recent violence over the amended citizenship law.

Local Congress leaders said she visited Nahtaur area of the district to meet families of the two persons, who died in the recent violence over the new provisions in the law.

UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu told PTI that the party general secretary also interacted with people in the area.

Bijnor was one of the districts in Uttar Pradesh affected by violence by anti-CAA protesters who hurled stones and brickbats at policemen, and torched some vehicles.

