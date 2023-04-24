Home / India News / Another urination incident on New York-Delhi flight, ‘drunk’ passenger held

Another urination incident on New York-Delhi flight, ‘drunk’ passenger held

ByManjiri Chitre
Apr 24, 2023 08:24 PM IST

According to reports, the accused urinated on his fellow passenger after an argument.

In yet another incident of unruly behavior mid-air, a passenger - who was in a ‘drunken’ state - has been taken into custody for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger on a New York-Delhi American Airlines flight. The incident took place on Sunday night on board AA 292 flight which took off from New York.

The incident took place on Sunday night on board AA 292 flight which took off from New York.(REUTERS/Representational image)
The incident took place on Sunday night on board AA 292 flight which took off from New York.(REUTERS/Representational image)

Also read: Another ‘peeing’ incident: Drunk TTE urinates on woman in train, detained by GRP

According to officials, the accused urinated on his fellow passenger after an argument, reported news agency ANI. Soon after the plane landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI), the passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

“The said unruly passenger along with complainant was taken to IGIA PS by concerned airlines security under the escort of CISF for further legal action,” an official told ANI.

The victim passenger has also filed a formal complaint, reported PTI citing sources.

Meanwhile, the airline in a statement said, “American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruption on board.”

It added, “We’re grateful to our crew members who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and handled the circumstances with the utmost professionalism.”

On the same flight last month, another passenger who was in a drunken state was arrested for allegedly urinating on a fellow passenger. According to officials, the airline reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the IGI airport, but the victim was not keen on reporting the matter as the accused issued an apology and cited threats to his reputation and career.

Also read: Top kathak dancer reacts after Air India passenger's 'I didn't urinate' claim

In the past few months, similar such incidents of passengers allegedly urinating on co-passengers mid-air have been reported. The first case which came to light was of Shankar Mishra on November 26 last year - where he allegedly urinated in a drunken state on an elderly woman on a New York-Delhi Air India flight. Mishra was arrested in the case, however, he was released on bail after spending nearly a month in jail.

Barely a month later on December 6, another male passenger urinated on the blanket of a female passenger on a Paris-Delhi flight.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi liquor cisf co-passenger flight passenger indira gandhi international + 5 more
delhi liquor cisf co-passenger flight passenger indira gandhi international + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out