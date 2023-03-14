Another ‘peeing’ incident: Drunk TTE urinates on woman in train, detained by GRP

In yet another ‘peeing’ incident - this time in a train - a ‘drunk’ Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) allegedly urinated on a woman's head in Akal Takht Express on Sunday, reported news agency ANI citing a Government Railway Police (GRP) official. The incident took place on Sunday at midnight in the A1 coach of the Express which was moving towards Kolkata to Amritsar. The accused - identified as Munna Kumar (ANI)

According to reports, the accused - identified as Munna Kumar who hailed from Bihar - urinated on the woman when she was sleeping. Several passengers gathered as soon as the woman raised an alarm. The victim's husband got hold of the drunk TTE and handed him over to the GRP when the train reached Lucknow's Charbagh railway station, reported ANI.

The accused has been detained and sent to judicial custody.

This is the fourth such incident in the last few months when a passenger has urinated on a fellow passenger in an inebriated state. The last three incidents took place on an airplane.

Last week, a passenger was taken into custody for allegedly urinating on a fellow passenger on a New York-New Delhi American Airlines flight in a ‘drunk’ state. While the victim - a male passenger - was not keen on reporting the matter as the accused issued an apology and cited threats to his reputation and career, the airline reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the IGI airport, reported PTI.

Similarly, on November 26, Shankar Mishra had allegedly urinated in a drunken state on an elderly woman on a New York-Delhi Air India flight. Mishra was arrested in the case, however, he was released on bail after spending nearly a month in jail. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had also imposed a fine of ₹30 lakh on Air India for not reporting the incident within 12 hours.

Barely a month after this incident came to light, another male passenger urinated on the blanket of a female passenger on a Paris-Delhi flight on December 6.

(With inputs from ANI)