US election 2024: Bengali one of 4 languages in New York ballot paper: How was it selected?

US Presidential Election 2024: New York City is a tapestry of over 200 languages, affirming its reputation as America’s melting pot as it hosts people of varied cultures. Yet, contradictory to that image, the ballot papers to be used to cast votes for the US presidential elections will be printed in only four languages besides English. Among those is an Indian language - Bengali. The inclusion of Bengali signifies not only the representation of the Indian culture.(Bloomberg)

As the nation prepares to elect its 47th President on Tuesday, this inclusion of Bengali signifies not only the representation of the Indian culture in the US but also the value Indians hold there.

Apart from Bengali, the other four languages in the ballot people will be Chinese, Spanish, Korean and of course English.

“We are required to service four other languages besides English: Chinese, Spanish, Korean, and Bengali as the Asian languages," Micheal J Ryan, executive director of the NYC Board of Elections, told news agency told PTI.

While this may not seem a huge difference considering the scale of the Indian population in the US, but for people like Subhshesh, a sales agent in Times Square with Bengali roots, this development is a cause for celebration.

He believes that it will greatly benefit his father, a resident of Queens, who will appreciate the linguistic assistance at the polls.

“Many in our community are more comfortable in their native language. This helps them navigate the polling station,” he said, adding, “I know my father will appreciate the Bengali ballot paper.”

Notably, this development makes it a legal obligation for the New York City administration to provide voting materials in Bengali at specific polling places.

How was Bengali selected for US election ballot paper?

Official Ryan elaborates further on how Bengali was selected, adding that the choice emerged from a legal point of view or necessity.

“A lawsuit concerning language access underscored the need for an Asian Indian language due to India’s diverse linguistic landscape. The resulting settlement required this support, and after negotiations, Bengali was chosen. While there are limitations, this choice emerged from a legal necessity," PTI quoted Ryan as saying.

Bengali was first used in ballot papers in 2013

The South Asian community in Queens first experienced ballots translated into Bengali in 2013, which was done due to federal mandates that required language assistance for South Asian minorities as part of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Bengali speakers encompass individuals from countries such as India and Bangladesh. While they don’t represent all regional languages, this inclusion is anticipated to boost voter turnout within the Bengali-speaking community.