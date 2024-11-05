The Pennsylvania push: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spend final campaign hours in swing state

As the campaigning for the US Presidential Election 2024 reaches its final leg ahead of the voting, Republican nominee Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris are gearing up for a crucial showdown in the pivotal swing state of Pennsylvania. Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are gearing up for a crucial showdown in the pivotal swing state of Pennsylvania.

News agency Associate Press reported that incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris will dedicate her final day of campaigning to Pennsylvania, while Donald Trump is set to hold four rallies across three states- Raleigh, North Carolina, moves to two significant stops in Pennsylvania – Reading and Pittsburgh.

US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania today

On the eve of Election Day, Kamala Harris took to the streets of Pennsylvania, engaging with voters by canvassing in Reading, where she visited local homes to connect with residents.

She also drove for hours to meet three supporters at one residence eagerly awaiting her arrival.

Kamala Harris made her visit to Reading not just an opportunity to campaign, but also to highlight her commitment to the community. With her visit to a Puerto Rican restaurant, she demonstrated her appreciation for the local culture.

Kamala Harris was joined by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as she engaged warmly with patrons at Old San Juan Cafe.

Donald Trump's last push in Pennsylvania

Addressing Pennsylvania, probably for the last time before election results are announced, Trump pumped up the crowd in Reading.

“If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole ball of wax,” Trump said.

Trump's final campaign day began in North Carolina, he then headed to Reading before making his way to Pittsburgh and finally closing out his campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the same location where he concluded his previous runs in 2016 and 2020.

Why Pennsylvania is significant

As the fifth-most populous state, Pennsylvania boasts 19 crucial electoral votes and stands as the largest among the seven key swing states. Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are leaving no stone unturned in their relentless pursuit to secure this battleground, underscoring its significance in the electoral race.