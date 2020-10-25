Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 recovery rate jumps from 71% to over 90% in a month

india

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 15:33 IST

Within a month, the recovery rate in Uttarakhand has jumped from 71% to over 90 %, health officials said Sunday.

There is not a single district where the recovery rate is below 80%.

On Saturday, Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 60,000 mark. Out of 60,155 who tested positive so far, a total of 54,169 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 90.05%.

JC Pandey, public relations officer (PRO) of the state health department said in the last few weeks, the pandemic situation has improved significantly in Uttarakhand with improvement in most of the metrics, especially the recovery rate which has crossed over 90 %.

“Of over 60,000 people who have tested positive so far, there are only 4,542 active cases at present. This is due to the cumulative efforts of doctors, health staff, district officials and police personnel, who have worked towards checking the spread of the virus in the state and provided the best possible healthcare to the people who test positive”, he said.

Pandey said the Uttarakhand government has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the epidemic in a consistent manner. “The state government has operationalised 37 dedicated Covid hospitals and 417 Covid Care Centres (CCC) across the state. To facilitate the early management of Covid-19 positive patients, the government has designated 19 private hospitals as Covid dedicated facilities”, he said

Anoop Nautiyal, from NGO Social Development for Communities Foundation, who has been analysing the Covid-19 data in the state, said the last one week (October 18-24), which was the 32nd week of the epidemic in the state, has been very good when one looks at the Covid metrics.

“Recovery rate, which was around 71 % on September 22, has now crossed over 90 %. Over 85,000 samples were sent for testing in the last one week, which is highest in a week so far. We also had the lowest positivity rate in 15 weeks, the lowest number of positive cases in 11 weeks, active cases below 5,000 in the last nine weeks and lowest number of deaths of Covid positive people in eight weeks,” he said.

The state has so far tested over 9.73 lakh samples for Covid-19. Since the pandemic began in the state in mid-March, 960 people have died of Covid-19 and comorbidities.

The maximum number of Covid-19 cases have been reported from Dehradun district (16,675) followed by Haridwar (10792), US Nagar (9364) and Nainital (7076).