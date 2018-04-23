Venkaiah Naidu rejects Opposition notice seeking removal of CJI Dipak Misra

Vice president Venkaiah Naidu rejected on Monday a notice by a Congress-led opposition bloc seeking the removal of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on five grounds of alleged “misbehaviour”.

Naidu, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairman, started on Sunday the consultation process with legal and parliamentary experts on the notice submitted by Congress and six other opposition parties, two Parliament officials familiar with the development said.

One of the officials said Naidu spoke to attorney general KK Venugopal, former attorney general K Parasaran, former Supreme Court judge B Sudarshan Reddy, former law secretary PK Malhotra, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash Kashyap, and former legislative secretary Sanjay Singh, among others, before taking his call.

“I have applied my mind to all five charges...All facts as stated in motion don’t make out a case..,” news agency ANI quoted Naidu as saying.

This was the first time in the history of India that such a motion had been initiated against the country’s top judge. No CJI has ever been impeached in India.

The move against the CJI stirred a massive controversy, with the Congress accusing the CJI of “misbehaviour” and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party saying the opposition party was politicising the issue.

After Naidu’s rejection on Monday, Congress’s PL Punia told ANI: “We don’t know what was the reason for the rejection. Congress and other opposition parties will talk to some legal experts...”

The notice

Opposition leaders led by Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress met Naidu last week and handed over the notice signed by 71 members of the Upper House. While seven signatories had retired since the time they signed the notice -- it had been in the works for several weeks -- it still had 64 signatories.

The removal motion can be moved even when Parliament is not in session, and requires the signature of 50 Rajya Sabha MPs or 100 Lok Sabha members.

“We wish this day had never come…. As representatives of the people, we are entitled to hold the Chief Justice accountable, just as we are accountable to the people. The majesty of the law is more important than the majesty of any office,” senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal told reporters after submitting the notice.

Controversy erupts

The five charges levelled against the CJI in the notice included “conspiracy to pay illegal gratification” in the Prasad Education Trust case and denial of permission to proceed against a retired high court judge in the same matter.

The Prasad Education Trust case surfaced last year when the CBI arrested a retired judge of the Orissa high court and five others in a bribery case. A petition for an independent inquiry into the case was admitted by a bench headed by justice J Chelameswar and it passed an order to set up a constitution bench of five senior most judges of the Supreme Court to hear the petition. CJI Misra set up a five -judge bench to hear the order; the bench annulled the order.

Another charge listed by the opposition parties pertains to a piece of land which the CJI had acquired as an advocate by giving a “false affidavit”. The opposition also alleged that sensitive cases were assigned to handpicked judges.

Some of these allegations were also raised by four top Supreme Court judges at a news conference on January 12 this year.

“We were hoping that the anguish of the judges as reflected in their statements would be addressed by the Chief Justice and that he will set his house in order. More than three months have passed. Nothing has changed,” Congress leader Sibal claimed on the day the notice was submitted.

Govt’s response

Finance minister Arun Jaitley later accused the Congress party of trivialising the power of impeachment and using it as a political tool.

In a scathing Facebook post, the senior BJP leader said last Friday the move was an attempt to “intimidate” a judge and send a message to other judges, “that if you don’t agree with us, fifty MP’s are enough for a revenge action”.

Union minister Piyush Goyal too hit out at opposition parties on the same day, alleging depths of politicking had been reached and that judicial independence in the country was being attacked for political interests.

“The highest judicial forum of the country is being attacked. I don’t know if you are looking at going back to the Emergency days when there was a talk of a committed judiciary.”

Experts speak

The unprecedented move by the Opposition “smacked of political overtones” rather than any “misbehaviour” and “misuse” of authority, constitutional experts told PTI.

Eminent jurist Soli Sorabjee, who was the attorney general during the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, made a scathing attack on the opposition’s decision to go for impeachment of the CJI, saying, “This is the worst that could happen to the independence of the judiciary.”

Sorabjee’s view was shared by Justice SN Dhingra, who said it is an attempt to gain political mileage.

“The impeachment notice is motivated and the MPs want political mileage knowing that they do not have the numbers to impeach the chief justice. Discontentment among judges does not mean you initiate the process of impeachment. Discontentment is a part of life,” the former judge said.

(With agency inputs)