Why Venkaiah Naidu rejected notice seeking impeachment of CJI: 5 points

Vice President has rejected the Congress-led motion for the removal of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, citing weak proof, among other things

india Updated: Apr 23, 2018 12:28 IST
Ashok Bagriya
The Congress-led Opposition had last week submitted to Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu a notice signed by 71 members of the Upper House seeking the removal of Chief Justice Dipak Misra (in pic). The motion was rejected by Venkaiah Naidu on Monday.
The Congress-led Opposition had last week submitted to Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu a notice signed by 71 members of the Upper House seeking the removal of Chief Justice Dipak Misra (in pic). The motion was rejected by Venkaiah Naidu on Monday.(PTI file photo)

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the Congress-led opposition’s notice for the removal of Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

Among the reasons cited for the rejection, Venkaiah Naidu’s order says, says the allegations have a ‘serious tendency’ to undermine the independence of the judiciary.

Here the five reasons for rejection:

1. MPs who presented the motion are themselves unsure of the charges, as they use words like, ‘may have been’, ‘likely’, ‘appears to be’ and it does not constitute proof against the CJI.

2. The allegation have serious tendency of undermining the independence of the judiciary.

3. There is no concrete verifiable imputation against the Chief Justice of India.

4. No credible or verifiable information giving indication of ‘misbehaviour’ or ‘incapacity’ is made in the charges against the CJI

5. By going to the press, established parliamentary customs and conventions were disregarded by the MPs who brought the motion.

(Read the Vice President’s order)

