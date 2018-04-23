Why Venkaiah Naidu rejected notice seeking impeachment of CJI: 5 points

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the Congress-led opposition’s notice for the removal of Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

Among the reasons cited for the rejection, Venkaiah Naidu’s order says, says the allegations have a ‘serious tendency’ to undermine the independence of the judiciary.

Here the five reasons for rejection:

1. MPs who presented the motion are themselves unsure of the charges, as they use words like, ‘may have been’, ‘likely’, ‘appears to be’ and it does not constitute proof against the CJI.

2. The allegation have serious tendency of undermining the independence of the judiciary.

3. There is no concrete verifiable imputation against the Chief Justice of India.

4. No credible or verifiable information giving indication of ‘misbehaviour’ or ‘incapacity’ is made in the charges against the CJI

5. By going to the press, established parliamentary customs and conventions were disregarded by the MPs who brought the motion.

