‘Wahi haal hoga jo dadi ka…’: BJP leader's alleged ‘threat’ to Rahul Gandhi sparks row, Cong demands FIR

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's “threat” to Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Sikh community during his visit to the United States sparked a political row. The Congress demanded an FIR against the BJP leader over the purported “threat", and called for Gandhi's security be reviewed. LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (HT File)(HT_PRINT)

This comes after many Congress members shared a clip of BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marvah who allegedly “threatened” Rahul Gandhi during the protests outside Leader of Opposition's residence in Delhi.

Members of the Delhi BJP's Sikh cell had staged a protest on Wednesday against Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, near his residence in Delhi, demanding an apology from him over his remarks in the US concerning the community.

In the video shared by Congress leaders, Marwah was purportedly heard as saying, “Rahul Gandhi baaz aaja nahi toh aane wale time mein tera bhi wohi haal hoga jo teri dadi ka haal hua (Rahul Gandhi, refrain from such things, otherwise in the coming time, you will also suffer the same fate as your grandmother).”

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, while addressing a press conference in AICC headquarters, said, "When the leader of the opposition has received a threat from a BJP leader, then this FIR should have been filed by the government by now. If they don't do it then we will take the initiative."

"He is the leader of the opposition, a cabinet rank. Your BJP man is saying this. First of all our demand is, if BJP is sincere, if they want to maintain democracy in India, if genuinely they are not with what 'Marwah' has said, they should have registered FIR by law and reviewed Rahul Gandhi Ji's security," Bajwa added.

Defending Rahul Gandhi's remarks, former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that the LoP spoke for the rights of the Sikh community in India, and BJP is playing with the emotions of Sikhs by defaming Gandhi.

While addressing a gathering of Indian Americans in the US, Rahul Gandhi had said, “The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That is what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions.”

(With inputs from PTI)