Jaishankar's veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi: ‘Life is not Khata-Khat

External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday took a veiled jibe at Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying life is not “Khata Khat” (an easy job) and it requires hard work.



"Until we develop the human resources, it requires hard work, until you build the infrastructure, until you have those policies. So life is not 'khata-khat'. Life is hard work. Life is diligence. Anybody who's held a job and laboured at it, knows it. So that's my message to you, that we have to work hard at it," ANI quoted Jaishankar as saying during his address to the Indian diaspora in Geneva.



During the Lok Sabha election campaign this year, Rahul Gandhi had promised that the Congress will transfer ₹1 lakh in the account of one woman from every poor household in the country if they win the elections.



The minister said that a nation cannot be a major world power without manufacturing.



"And there are...people who say that we are incapable of it, we should not even attempt it. So, now ask yourself, can you actually be a major power in the world without manufacturing? Because a major power needs technology. Nobody can develop technology without developing manufacturing," Jaishankar said. External affairs minister S Jaishankar and Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi

The minister said that India has achieved a lot in terms of human resources and has intent to ramp it up even more.



What Rahul Gandhi said in US



During an interaction with students at the University of Texas in Dallas earlier this week, the Congress leader said,"The West has an employment problem. India has an employment problem... But many countries in the world don't have an employment problem. China certainly doesn't have an employment problem. Vietnam doesn't have an employment problem."

“If you look at the United States in the 1940s, 50s and 60s, they were the centre of global production. Anything that was made, (be it) cars, washing machines (or) TVs, all was made in the United States. Production moved from the United States. It went to Korea and it went to Japan. Eventually, it went to China. If you look today, China is dominating global production,” he added.



