Rahul agrees with government policy on US, Pak and Bangladesh; slams it on China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that there isn’t much divergence between his and the Union government’s approach towards the United States (US), declared that Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism was at the root of the impasse in the bilateral relationship, and expressed concerns about extremism and violence in Bangladesh.

But the inclusion of controversial Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who has been publicly critical of India, among the people Gandhi met in Washington DC triggered a controversy in Delhi, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying he was indulging in “dangerous activities”.

Gandhi also said that Modi wasn’t able to control China and argued that Beijing was occupying 4,000 sq km of Indian territory in Ladakh.

The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition made the comments at a press interaction at the National Press Club in Washington DC on the final day of his US visit on Tuesday.

He spent the morning on Capitol Hill where he met a set of legislators. The group included, among others, the chairman emeritus of the India caucus, Brad Sherman; Ro Khanna, Sri Thanedar, Raja Krishnamoorthi, three of the five Indian-Americans members of the House; and Ilhan Omar, the controversial representative from Minnesota who has taken a staunchly critical position of the Indian government and been a sympathiser of Pakistan’s case on Kashmir.

The BJP condemned Gandhi’s decision to meet Omar.

“It is for the first time in the history of India that a Leader of Opposition has met a declared anti-India lawmaker and expressed his sweet feelings. He has met US lawmaker Ilhan Omar, who is infamous for her anti-India stand and statements,” said party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi.

In his speech, Gandhi said that India-US ties had two pillars. The defence pillar, he said, was going well but more work was needed to offer a democratic vision of production and prosperity as a counter to China’s undemocratic model of production.

But on his party’s and the BJP’s approach, Gandhi indicated a rare policy agreement.

“I don’t see a big diversion. I don’t see Modi diverting very much from our approach with the US. I don’t see ourselves changing direction very much from what he’s doing. So, I see continuity there. I think...everybody does accept the fact that the India-US relationship is key for both countries.”

Asked about the implications of the elections in the US on the relationship, Gandhi said that he thought both Republicans and Democrats would continue to deepen ties with India.

He also said that the fight for democracy was a battle to be fought in India by Indians and it was not his job to advise the US on how to deal with PM Modi on issues of democracy. But he added that Indian democracy was a “global public good” and what happens in India matters to the world because of the sheer size of India.

Gandhi said that India’s biggest strategic asset was its democracy and reiterated that this was under attack today.

Responding to a question on whether Kashmir was holding back India-Pakistan ties, Gandhi said, “Pakistan’s instigation of terrorism in our country is holding the two countries back. We are not going to accept Pakistan carrying out terror acts in our country. We’re just not going to accept it. And until they keep doing that, there’s going to be problems between us.”

On Bangladesh too, there appeared to be convergence. “There are concerns in India about extremist elements in Bangladesh and we share some of those concerns…we are against any type of violence. And we want it to stop. And it’s the responsibility, frankly, of the Bangladeshi government to stop it as soon as possible. From our side, it’s the responsibility of our government to put pressure so that violence stops,” he said.

But it was on China where Gandhi was most critical of the government. Responding to a question on whether Modi managed the US-China competition well, Gandhi said, “Well, if you call having Chinese troops in 4,000 square kilometres of our territory handling something well, then maybe. We have got Chinese troops occupying land the size of Delhi in Ladakh. I think that’s a disaster... How would America react if a neighbour occupied 4,000 square kilometres of your territory? Would any president be able to get away with saying that he’s handled that well?”

On the situation in Gaza, Gandhi condemned the October 7 terror attacks but also critiqued Israel. “I also think what Israel did and is doing, bombing innocent civilians, and killing women and children, is absolutely wrong and should not be allowed to continue. I am against violence of any kind. And certainly, the scale of violence, I actually think, is harming Israel. It’s harming Israel more than it’s helping them.”