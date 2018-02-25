Parcel bomb that killed Odisha groom, granny sent from Raipur, say police

Two days after a parcel bomb killed a newly wed man and his grandmother, while critically injuring his bride, Odisha police said it was sent from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur bearing the name of one RK Sharma.

Soumyasekhar Sahu, a software engineer who worked in Bengaluru, was killed along with his grandmother Jemamani Sahu, 85, in their Patnagarh home on February 23 afternoon when the parcel bomb wrapped as a wedding gift exploded.

Soumya’s wife Reema Sahu was initially admitted to a hospital in Sambalpur district, and was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Sunday. She has extensive burn injuries on chest, face, abdomen and right hand. She was admitted to the plastic surgery department. “Her vitals are stable now, but she is in a state of shock. It is difficult to make any assumptions about her health status,” said Dr Bhubananada Maharana of the hospital.

The couple’s wedding was on February 18. The parcel was sent from Raipur on February 15 and reached Patnagarh town on February 20, said police. But it was delivered on February 23.

Police said the parcel did not have any phone number or other details. Patnagarh police station inspector Bareni Das said his team was looking into all conspiracy angles. “The bomb was very powerful. We will know of the composition after forensic examination,” said Das. He said Odisha police was coordinating with their Chhattisgarh counterparts to solve the case.

The deceased engineer’s father, Rabindra Sahu, has demanded a CBI probe.