Odisha: Man killed, wife critical after wedding gift explodes

A newly-wed man and his 85-year-old grandmother were killed and his wife critically injured in western Odisha town of Patnagarh on Friday afternoon after a parcel bomb wrapped as a wedding gift exploded, police said.

Soumya Sekhar Sahu of Patnagarh and his grandmother Jemamani Sahu succumbed to injuries in a local hospital. His wife Reema Sahu has been admitted in a critical condition in a government medical college in Sambalpur district.

The couple got married on February 18.

Sahu’s nephew Dipak Sahu said the parcel, which did not have the sender’s name or address, exploded as soon as it was unwrapped, seriously injuring the couple and the Sahus’ grandmother.

The parcel bomb, wrapped as a wedding gift, exploded as soon as it was unwrapped. (ANI Photo)

Police said Jemamani was declared brought dead at the local hospital while Sekhar died in government-run medical college and hospital in Burla.

Patnagarh sub-divisional police officer Sesadeba Bariha said the parcel seems to have a crude bomb which was designed to explode on unwrapping. The dog squad and the forensic team of the Bolangir police have started investigation.

Police suspect that the gift was sent by someone local.

Last month, a doctor in Madhya Pradesh was critically injured when a parcel bomb fitted inside an FM radio exploded on his engagement day. He died a day later in a Bhopal hospital.