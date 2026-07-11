New Zealand PM recalls seeing Indians paid in coins during 90s visit, praises PM Modi for transformation
New Zealand and India announced Saturday a "strategic partnership" encompassing defence and security, during a landmark visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon praised India's economic transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting him with lifting 250 million people out of poverty and describing the country's progress as "an incredible transformation".
Addressing the India-New Zealand Business and Sport Engagement event in Auckland, Luxon recalled visiting India in his mid-20s in the 1990s while working for Unilever, which then owned Hindustan Lever, one of India's top companies. He said he remembered seeing workers being paid their daily wages in coins, highlighting how dramatically the country has changed since then.
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"For many of you, you would know that I have been a great fan of India for a long time. I first went to India when I was in my mid 20's. That was because I worked for a country called Unilever, which owned Hindustan Lever, which was a top 10 company in India. I remember going to India in the mid to late '90s and people got paid daily wages in coins in their hands. It's interesting to me that under PM Modi's leadership, he has lifted 250 million people out of poverty. There is now 440 million people in the middle class, about to be 750 million by the end of the decade. It is an incredible transformation," he said.
Prime Minister Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday night, concluding his three-nation tour focused largely on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. His visit comes after India and New Zealand recently signed a Free Trade Agreement.
Addressing the gathering, Modi said the relationship between the two countries was entering a new phase.
"I have brought the aspirations of 140 crore people along with me. This interaction is occurring at a crucial time, when the relation between India and New Zealand is at a turning point. It is not just diplomatic milestone, rather a resolution of a better tomorrow," he said.
Modi expressed confidence that closer ties between the two countries would create new opportunities for businesses, innovation, and the youth while strengthening economic cooperation.
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Luxon also recalled his first meeting with Modi in Laos, saying the Indian Prime Minister had spoken about the scale of infrastructure development underway in the country. He referred to the construction of 147 new airports, the need for around 2,000 additional aircraft to meet growing domestic air travel demand, and the rapid expansion of universities and polytechnics.
"As someone who has been to India many times and to see the move from low income to middle income to high income it is just so inspiring and so exciting to see the transformation that has taken place."
The two leaders also emphasised the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and adherence to international law in achieving peaceful and lasting solutions to global conflicts.
(Inputs from ANI and PTI)
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