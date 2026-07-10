India–EU FTA: Raising the bar for material innovation

When trade agreements make headlines, the focus is usually on tariffs, expected export gains and market access. That is understandable. But the recently concluded India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), for which negotiations were completed on 27 January 2026 after nearly two decades of negotiation, is expected to expand Indian textile exports to the EU from roughly today to as much as $30–40 billion, according to commerce minister Piyush Goyal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Council President António Luís Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, at Hyderabad House. (DPR PMO)

As Indian manufacturers are expected to gain preferential EU access to one of the world’s most demanding consumer markets, they will also face rising pressure to meet expectations shaped by Europe’s evolving approach to product safety, material performance and sustainability.

This matters because, in practice, market access is never just about crossing borders. It is also about crossing thresholds. In Europe, those thresholds are increasingly being defined not only by price and quality in the conventional sense, but by how products are designed, how materials behave during use, how they fit into circular systems, and what kinds of chemicals and environmental burdens are embedded upstream in manufacturing decisions.

For Indian industry, this creates both a challenge and a strategic opening.

The important change is that regulation in Europe is moving upstream. The Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) shifts attention toward product design, material choices, chemical treatments, durability and use-phase impacts. In parallel, textile Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) frameworks are being rolled out across EU member States, with fee structures that increasingly allow differentiation based on durability, recyclability, and other sustainability criteria. In plain terms, the future competitiveness of a product will depend less on whether it merely passes a test at the border, and more on whether it is built from the start to perform well in a stricter regulatory and commercial environment.

That is why the India–EU FTA should be understood not only as a trade pact, but also as an industrial signal. It quietly rewards manufacturers that can show higher levels of discipline in materials engineering, processing and product stewardship.

Textiles offer a clear example of how this shift is likely to play out. Under the FTA, Indian textiles and apparel are expected to gain zero-duty access across the full tariff spectrum, replacing Most Favoured-Nation (MFN) duties that ran as high as 12%. Across the textile value chain, many of the decisions that determine future regulatory exposure happen long before a finished garment reaches the shelf. Dyeing chemistry affects water use, effluent load and process efficiency. Finishing chemistry affects durability, chemical profile and use-phase behaviour. Fibre and fabric construction influence how a product ages, how often it is washed, and whether it sheds material during use. They are becoming commercial variables.

The direction of travel in Europe is already clear. Microfibre release is increasingly recognised as a design-related environmental issue and finishing choices that affect fibre integrity may become relevant under future ESPR metrics. Likewise, resource-and chemical-intensive dyeing processes are likely to face indirect pressure, while technologies that improve fixation or reduce reprocessing are more closely aligned with emerging policy objectives. India's own draft textile EPR framework, expected to be notified in FY2026–27, points in the same direction: the country generates an estimated 7.5–8 million tonnes of textile waste annually, of which only 15–20% is currently recycled through formal channels.

For Indian manufacturers, the message is not that every future rule has already been written. It has not. Even the underlying European framework is still evolving through delegated acts and national implementation. But the trajectory is clear enough to influence investment decisions now. Companies that wait for every detail to become final may find themselves reacting late, redesigning under pressure, or competing mainly on cost in segments where compliance expectations are rising.

By contrast, companies that invest early in advanced materials and better process chemistry can build a different kind of advantage. This matters increasingly under the EU’s emerging Digital Product Passport framework. Textiles and apparel have been identified as a priority product group under the ESPR working plan, with textile-specific measures currently expected to be developed in the coming years. The precise data requirements, scope and application dates will depend on future delegated acts, but the broader policy direction is already visible: exporters should expect increasing demand for reliable information on fibre composition, durability, recyclability, substances of concern and other product-related sustainability data. Suppliers that can provide this information credibly, and connect it to measurable material performance, will be better positioned.

This is where material innovation becomes especially important. In textiles, new chemistry platforms are making it possible to improve outcomes at the source rather than relying only on downstream mitigation. For example, material-level approaches can improve dye fixation, reduce the need for washing after dyeing, and lower water, energy and chemical use in manufacturing. Similarly, advanced finishing technologies can help reduce microfibre shedding during household washing while also improving product durability and lowering the need for frequent laundering.

What matters here is not any single product claim, but the broader industrial logic. When regulation starts to examine durability, circularity, use-phase impacts and substances of concern more closely, the materials and chemistries chosen upstream become central to business resilience downstream. A supplier that can offer performance without adding regulatory complexity becomes more valuable. A manufacturer that can achieve better environmental outcomes without overhauling existing infrastructure becomes more competitive. A product that lasts longer, sheds less, and requires fewer resource-intensive interventions becomes easier to defend in both commercial and regulatory terms.

India is well placed to respond to this moment. It has scale, technical talent and a globally integrated manufacturing base. The FTA can strengthen those advantages, but only if market access is matched by a willingness to upgrade the invisible layers of product value: the chemistry, interfaces and process decisions that increasingly shape compliance, quality and brand trust.

That is the quieter story behind the India–EU agreement. Tariff relief may open the door. But the companies that truly benefit will be those that recognise that the next era of trade competitiveness will be built not only in customs schedules, but in laboratories, mills and product development teams. In that sense, the real opportunity is not simply to export more. It is to design and manufacture better.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Rohini Swamy, Innovation & R&D lead, Livinguard Technologies.